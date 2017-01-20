Take a tour! This cottage looks like it came straight out of a fairy-tale

share tweet pin email

This fairy-tale-inspired home is handcrafted in every sense of the word. Framed by an antique stone wall entrance that leads into a front yard dotted with trees, the property opens in a clearing to reveal a ivy-covered, tan stucco cottage with red trim.

Michael Hirsch / Courtesy of Zillow

Michael Hirsch / Courtesy of Zillow

Built in 1997 by owner Dale Jolliffe, a historical restoration designer, the Pipersville, Pennsylvania, home is an ode to the English countryside, and a labor of love.

Michael Hirsch / Courtesy of Zillow

Michael Hirsch / Courtesy of Zillow

Although the cottage is nestled on a spacious lot, Jolliffe built not for scope but for quality -- “small, quaint and cozy forces family together rather than apart," he said. The home, currently on the market for $549,000, measures 2,600 square feet, with three bedrooms and four baths.

Michael Hirsch / Courtesy of Zillow

Michael Hirsch / Courtesy of Zillow

Jolliffe wanted the design to ensure a sense of closeness, to create "more of a European flair: smaller, easy, efficient."

Michael Hirsch / Courtesy of Zillow

Michael Hirsch / Courtesy of Zillow

Michael Hirsch / Courtesy of Zillow

The living area features hand-cut wood flooring and a window that spans the entire wall, giving a wonderful view of the wooded surroundings. The open kitchen boasts a mix of light and dark finishes, with geometric shapes that put a unique spin on a simple yet tasteful space. The room opens to the formal dining area, with its own spectacular views.

Michael Hirsch / Courtesy of Zillow

Michael Hirsch / Courtesy of Zillow

Upstairs, the wood flooring becomes lighter and the home design turns more whimsical, with skylights, unusually shaped rooms and arched cathedral windows.

Michael Hirsch / Courtesy of Zillow

Michael Hirsch / Courtesy of Zillow

The master bath includes a soaking tub, while another bathroom features a rain shower. The master suite includes a partial privacy wall separating the windowed bedroom space from an adjoining sitting area with its own full sink and a refrigerator.

Michael Hirsch / Courtesy of Zillow

Michael Hirsch / Courtesy of Zillow

Outside, enjoy the view from the balcony, or an expansive deck with plenty of room to host gatherings. The property is tucked among parks, protected land and a stream.

Michael Hirsch / Courtesy of Zillow

Michael Hirsch / Courtesy of Zillow

Jolliffe created this English cottage from his memories of being in the woods, and the result is a storybook home with warmth and an abundant reverence for nature.

Michael Hirsch / Courtesy of Zillow

The listing agent is Kimberly Woehr-Kates of Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty.

