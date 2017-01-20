Take a tour! This cottage looks like it came straight out of a fairy-tale

This fairy-tale-inspired home is handcrafted in every sense of the word. Framed by an antique stone wall entrance that leads into a front yard dotted with trees, the property opens in a clearing to reveal a ivy-covered, tan stucco cottage with red trim.
Built in 1997 by owner Dale Jolliffe, a historical restoration designer, the Pipersville, Pennsylvania, home is an ode to the English countryside, and a labor of love.
Although the cottage is nestled on a spacious lot, Jolliffe built not for scope but for quality -- “small, quaint and cozy forces family together rather than apart," he said. The home, currently on the market for $549,000, measures 2,600 square feet, with three bedrooms and four baths.
Jolliffe wanted the design to ensure a sense of closeness, to create "more of a European flair: smaller, easy, efficient."
RELATED: This charming 254-year-old farmhouse is the perfect mix of past and present
The living area features hand-cut wood flooring and a window that spans the entire wall, giving a wonderful view of the wooded surroundings. The open kitchen boasts a mix of light and dark finishes, with geometric shapes that put a unique spin on a simple yet tasteful space. The room opens to the formal dining area, with its own spectacular views.
Upstairs, the wood flooring becomes lighter and the home design turns more whimsical, with skylights, unusually shaped rooms and arched cathedral windows.
The master bath includes a soaking tub, while another bathroom features a rain shower. The master suite includes a partial privacy wall separating the windowed bedroom space from an adjoining sitting area with its own full sink and a refrigerator.
RELATED: See inside! This 86-year-old firehouse is now a sprawling home
Outside, enjoy the view from the balcony, or an expansive deck with plenty of room to host gatherings. The property is tucked among parks, protected land and a stream.
Jolliffe created this English cottage from his memories of being in the woods, and the result is a storybook home with warmth and an abundant reverence for nature.
The listing agent is Kimberly Woehr-Kates of Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty.
More Home videos
Go behind the scenes as Obamas move out of White House and Trumps move in
What it takes to move one president out and another in at the White House
Meet the family that lives in the ‘Bachelor’ home
Mess-free painting, stress-free snow removal: Products to make your life easier
Related: