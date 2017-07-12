share tweet pin email

Mindy Kaling might be a funny girl, but her Los Angeles home is seriously stunning. It absolutely matches her colorful personality!

The actress gave Architectural Digest a peek inside the home she's spent the past 10 months renovating. Her goal: create a space that's warm and welcoming for all her friends and family to spend time in. And she did just that.

Architectural Digest The bright orange chairs add an instant pop of color to the space.

Kaling worked with interior designer Katie Ridder, who she actually found on Instagram, to create her new abode. They made sure there were lots of spaces for entertaining, including a stunning outdoor area alongside the pool.

Architectural Digest The pool area has lots of areas to spend lounging in the Los Angeles sun.

“Her writers, they spend a lot of time together, and she needed areas where they could write together, watch shows together, eat together — and swim together,” Ridder told Architectural Digest.

In the dining room, the duo used a table Kaling received from her parents, adding a nice sentimental touch to the home.

Ridder and Kaling worked together to update the 1920s home, which has an original fireplace and molding. They wanted to add lots of color to create a bright and happy space just like her New York City apartment and office space.

“It’s a little Wes Anderson. It's how layered it looks — he's very conscious and he's very generous with the colors in his palette," Kaling said to Architectural Digest.

Architectural Digest Even the smallest's spaces in Kahling's home have personality.

The powder room is the perfect example of that with it's colorful pineapple print wallpaper and baby pink mirror.

But what is most unique about the home for Kaling is the fact that's it's two stories.

Architectural Digest Mindy Kaling's living room is certainly not short on seating.

“I’ve lived in L.A. for 15 years and I’ve never had a second floor. Now I do and it’s a little frightening. I’ll watch a murder documentary on Netflix, and then I’m too afraid to go upstairs. There have been two nights that I’ve slept on the couch downstairs," Kaling said.

Lucky for Kaling, Ridder created a luxe-looking living room with a velvet sofa and lots of seating for those nights when she doesn't want crawl upstairs.