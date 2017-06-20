share tweet pin email

Dream of living the lavish life of a political power broker?

Jared Block of Alex Cooper Claire and Frank Underwood's home could be yours.

That dream is now within arm’s reach: The Baltimore, Maryland house, best known as Frank and Claire Underwood’s home in the hit Netflix series “House of Cards,” is scheduled for public auction.

Jared Block of Alex Cooper The home includes sophisticated wood molding and trim.

Jared Block of Alex Cooper From the moment you walk in, the home gives off a regal vibe.

The brick Victorian is fully restored and features 12-foot ceilings, five fireplaces and a dining room with a butler’s pantry, according to the listing.

Jared Block of Alex Cooper One of the house's five fireplaces is pictured.

There’s also a rear patio with a grill and a detached two-car garage — perfect for drivers of visiting heads of state who need a spot to idle during important state dinners.

Jared Block of Alex Cooper The kitchen opens up into a living area, creating a comfortable and spacious great room.

The home’s exterior was featured prominently throughout “House of Cards” as the Underwood residence during the first four seasons of the show.

Jared Block of Alex Cooper The marble fireplace, transoms and sliding wood doors are just a few of the special details in the dining room.

Avid fans of the show know, the Underwoods have since found a new clubhouse for their conspiring: 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Jared Block of Alex Cooper This is just one of the home's four bedrooms.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house is scheduled for auction next month, with starting bids at $500,000 (around 20 percent more than the $400,000 annual salary of the real-life President of the United States).

Jared Block of Alex Cooper The master bathroom includes lots of marble.

It comes with a security system with cameras and a DVR — you know, in case you enlist someone to throw a brick through your window.

Jared Block of Alex Cooper For a city home, there's lots of outdoor space.

Jared Block of Alex Cooper is the auction agent on the listing.

Jared Block of Alex Cooper This outdoor patio is perfect for entertaining.

