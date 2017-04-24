See inside the actual home from 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'

share tweet pin email

Hundreds of millions of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” viewers have watched the Kardashian clan call this Italianate-style mansion home — despite the fact that no Kardashian has ever actually lived on the grounds.

Steven J Magner Photography / Steven J Magner Photography If you've ever watched "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," you know this home all too well.

The 7,800-square foot Studio City home has served as the public-facing facade for Kris Jenner’s residence, as well as the central family gathering place, since Season 4 of E!’s zeitgeist franchise (now in its 13th season).

Steven J Magner Photography / Steven J Magner Photography Now we can finally see what the inside of the home looks like.

This iconic piece of pop culture history, known as “Palazzo Dei Sogni” and listed for $8.995 million, is now on the market for a new family.

Steven J Magner Photography / Steven J Magner Photography One word to describe this house: Opulent.

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” viewers never got to see the interior of the opulent estate, which is very clearly fit for a queen (or Momager).

Steven J Magner Photography / Steven J Magner Photography Imagine doing work in this space?

Inspired by the Medici castle in Florence, Italy, the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion includes luxurious features rich with history — including sconces imported from the Paris Opera House, a centuries-old stone fountain, a saltwater pool with a waterfall, and chandeliers adorning just about every room.

Steven J Magner Photography / Steven J Magner Photography There's even a movie room.

Built in 1983 and extensively remodeled in 2005, the villa extends its opulence to its modern elements, from one-of-a-kind murals hand-painted by local artist Giorgio Tuscani, to indoor and outdoor chef’s kitchens complete with state-of-the-art Viking ranges, and a 2,000-bottle wine cellar.

Steven J Magner Photography / Steven J Magner Photography This is just one of seven bedrooms.

Steven J Magner Photography / Steven J Magner Photography This bathroom is filled with Medieval elements.

The outside living spaces are just as luxurious as the indoor amenities, offering sweeping views, intimate gathering spaces, and a covered veranda accessible from the master suite. The estate is situated on nearly an acre of land, and the entrance’s intricate steel gates provide ample privacy (not to mention a driveway with room for up to 10 vehicles).

Steven J Magner Photography / Steven J Magner Photography We just love the outdoor space.

A haven for TV buffs, Palazzo Dei Sogni has also appeared on the HBO shows “True Blood,” “Entourage,” and “Rome.” Appropriately, the property includes an HD/THX theater with a 12-foot screen — the perfect setting for binge watching “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” Robert E. Howell of Keller Williams Beverly Hills holds the listing.

Steven J Magner Photography / Steven J Magner Photography We could get used to lazy days by this pool.

Photos courtesy Steven J. Magner Photography

