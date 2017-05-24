share tweet pin email

For the first time since famously dropping out of Harvard University 13 years ago, Facebook founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg returned to the old dorm room where he created his social networking juggernaut.

Zuckerberg waxed nostalgic while touring room H33 of Harvard’s Kirkland House with his wife, Priscilla Chan, whom he met while both were students at the Ivy League institution. The visit was recorded in a live-stream video on Facebook.

"This was a place where many special things happened in my life, and I'm really thankful," he said.

As a student, Zuckerberg launched what was then called “thefacebook” from his Harvard dorm room. But he dropped out of college in 2004 during his sophomore year to continue developing the social networking project.

Zuckerberg, now 33, returned to campus this week to finally earn his degree. He will get an honorary one when he delivers the commencement speech at Harvard’s graduation ceremony on Thursday.

During his visit to his old dorm room, he shared several stories about his time living there, including one about a "horrible" roommate who would steal his food. He also walked to an adjoining suite and met several current students, including one who was a former intern at Facebook.

Back in my old dorm room at Harvard. A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck) on May 23, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

“I didn’t plan this out, I promise,” he said. “It’s not like you stay in this room and you’re guaranteed a job at Facebook, but I do think there probably is some good karma here.”

