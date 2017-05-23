Robert Redford's swanky Manhattan apartment is for sale — see inside!

share tweet pin email

Oscar-winner Robert Redford’s former apartment on Manhattan’s Upper East Side is on the market for a cool $1.35 million.

The iconic actor, who starred in such films as "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," "The Sting" and "All the President's Men,” called the one-bedroom his city home in the '80s.

Located on East 67th Street between Madison and Park Avenues, the duplex is in a limestone mansion with an elevator. It features both a full and partial bathroom, wood-burning fireplace and double-height, 17-foot ceiling.

The lofted bedroom is accessible by stairs while the living room is open to both stories, allowing for plenty of natural sunlight to beam in from the large windows that span from floor to ceiling. The view overlooks the gorgeous townhouse gardens.

In the newly-renovated chef’s kitchen, you’ll find all the appliances necessary to make a great feast including a Sub-Zero fridge, wine cooler, Miele dishwasher, cooktop and two ovens (one convection). Oscar-watching party, anyone?

The home also features a dining room and three large California closets.

Upon entrance to the building, you’ll be greeted with a stunning lobby. There’s also a laundry facility in the co-op. Bonus: It’s steps from Central Park — you know, just in case you get the urge to walk barefoot in the park...

See more pictures of the property at Sotheby’s Realty.

