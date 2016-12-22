See the holiday traditions Reese Witherspoon loves sharing with family

share tweet pin email

It’s kind of appropriate that Reese Witherspoon lent her voice to the movie "Sing," one of the most anticipated movies of the holiday season this year. The actress revealed to PEOPLE that singing is a major part of her Christmas tradition, dating all the way back to her childhood.

People

“I love Christmas caroling,” she told the magazine, which features her on the cover of the new issue — on newsstands this Friday. “I remember bundling up and walking around the neighborhood. It’s one of my favorite holiday memories from being a kid in Nashville.”

Singing in honor of #SingMovie being released TODAY! Had so much fun working on this film, excited to hear what y'all think! 🎤🐷 @singmovie A video posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Dec 21, 2016 at 8:47am PST

Now that she has kids of her own — daughter Ava, 17, son Deacon, 13 (from her first marriage to actor Ryan Phillippe), and son Tennessee, 4 (with her husband of five years, agent Jim Toth) — Witherspoon has formed new holiday traditions.

“Gingerbread houses, and we have to have Advent calendars,” she said in the interview. “These are things where you think, ‘Oh, they’re not noticing …’ but then I forgot the Advent calendars this year, and Deacon was like, ‘Mom! Where are they?!’ I didn’t realize how important they were to him!”

Letters to Santa complete 🎅🏼📝 To the #NorthPole they go! ❄️📍 A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Dec 18, 2016 at 4:49pm PST

Busy as she is with her acting career, southern-inspired clothing line Draper James and new content company Hello Sunshine, Witherspoon still makes time for Christmas festivities. Below, sneak a peek at some of her holiday fun:

Christmas tree

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas 🎶🎄 Who has decoration tips for me?!?! 🌟 #TreeTrimming A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Dec 10, 2016 at 6:56pm PST

Gingerbread man

Breaking it down in honor of @baby2baby's amazing work providing essentials for low income children! Big thanks to @tinyprints for sponsoring this magical holiday party. 🎉🎄✨#ForTheKids #GingerbreadManDance A video posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Dec 12, 2016 at 2:21pm PST

Poinsettias

No flower says Christmas like a #poinsettia ❤️🎄😍 A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Dec 20, 2016 at 4:38pm PST

