Got the royal touch? Queen Elizabeth needs a decorator for Buckingham Palace

Do you an eye for design — fit for the queen?

While your chances of getting tight with the royal family may be dwindling as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romance heats up, not all hope is lost.

The royal household is looking to hire a curtain maker and soft furnishing upholsterer for Buckingham Palace and other properties. For an annual salary of 22,000 pounds (about $27,485), you could help decorate the queen of England's quarters and be part of her royal staff.

But what does the job actually entail? It includes decorating more than 1,000 rooms in Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and St. James's Palace with unique fabrics and curtains.

"You'll manage and deliver multiple soft furnishing projects, designing new items, estimating materials, costs and timings, and cutting fabrics. From tailoring furniture covers, to creating new curtains to scale the heights of state rooms, you'll consistently aim for the highest standards," according to the job description.

The royal household is quick to warn any potential applicants that this is not an easy job.

"The range of projects will stretch you," reads the posting. "And knowing that you're conserving and creating magnificent items that will be enjoyed by future generations will give you the greatest sense of reward."

As far as what they're looking for, some of the qualities include extensive expertise with household textiles and curtain projects, knowing how to hand stitch and identifying the materials and techniques used to manufacture them.

The job posting closes April 6, so start polishing those resumes!