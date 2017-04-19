The 'Property Brothers' are designing 'Drew's Honeymoon House' in new show

share tweet pin email

Can’t get enough of the "Property Brothers" Drew and Jonathan Scott? Well, good news ... because they’re getting another show!

Getty Images Jonathan and Drew Scott of "Property Brothers" are getting a new show.

HGTV has announced that the superstar real estate and home improvement siblings have taken on a new project for television: fixing up Drew's new house that he’ll share with his soon-to-be-wife, Linda Phan.

According to a press release issued to TODAY Home, "Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House" will premiere in November. It’ll feature both of the brothers as they renovate the Los Angeles home in four, one-hour episodes.

Some of the things we’ll get to see include design decisions, renovation hurdles and a race against the clock as the brothers try to complete the massive project in time for the couple’s rehearsal dinner at their new home.

“HGTV fans have followed Drew and Linda’s relationship over the years and we are all more than ready to see them finally seal the deal and move into a new home,” said John Feld, senior vice president, original programming and production for HGTV, DIY Network and Great American Country. “We may not get a wedding invitation but, with ‘Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House,’ all of us will get a front row seat to the most important renovation and reveal that the guys have ever done.”

HGTV Drew Scott poses with his fiancee, Linda Phan.

Scott and Phan got engaged in December 2016. They had been dating for six years after meeting at a Toronto Fashion Week event. She is now the creative director for Scott Brothers Entertainment, where she works on digital content, marketing campaigns and philanthropic efforts.