Jonathan and Drew Scott might know a thing or two about bathtubs, so it’s only appropriate that the Property Brothers were asked to be a part of a new coffee table book that features celebs, well, in the tub.

Honored to be featured in @tjscottpictures’ new photo book, #InTheTub Vol 2. You HAVE to see the other amazing photos included. The best thing? All proceeds go to breast cancer research. Click the link in bio to support! A post shared by Jonathan Scott (@mrsilverscott) on May 22, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

The HGTV stars both appear in a new book called "In the Tub — Volume Two," which was created by award-winning TV director TJ Scott (creator of "Gotham" and "Orphan Black") to raise money to support breast cancer research and the charity F*ck Cancer. (Side note: TJ is of no relation to the brothers.)

Drew posted his steamy image on Instagram, throwing in an embarrassed monkey emoji in the caption — although we’re not really sure what he’s feeling sheepish about. The gorgeous photo features the shirtless realtor emerging from a tub of smoky dry ice.

Wearing a soaked button-down and loose tie, Jonathan is seen staring off in the distance with a smoldering expression in his own Instagram picture.

It’s finally here 🙈Check out #InTheTub Vol 2 featuring Jonathan and me plus a lot of other names you might recognize. Photos taken by the immensely talented @tjscottpictures and ALL profits benefit breast cancer research. Click the link in bio and support a great cause! A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott) on May 20, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

The photographer was inspired to raise money for cancer research after his mother's third round of breast cancer found its way to her bones and lungs. “He donated his artistic eyes and all of the actors, musicians and celebrities donated their time to this title created strictly to raise funds for breast cancer research and awareness,” according to the Indie GoGo page set up to crowdfund the book.

The hard copy of the book is $89, and there are other ways to back the project. All the profits from the book sales will go to charity.

