Nate Berkus' No. 1 rule for spring cleaning (and how he does it with a toddler)

share tweet pin email

Do these longer, (somewhat) warmer days have you itching for a spring refresh in your home? You're not alone. A new season always deserves a new piece or two to perk up your decor and, as always, Nate Berkus comes to the rescue. Somehow he always knows what we want: design-heavy decor that's light on the wallet.

We recently talked to Nate about his plans for his home this spring and his latest Target collection which is full of patterned, woven, metallic, earthy and travel-inspired pieces that hit stores March 19. Here's what Nate had to say about moving, being a "crazed Virgo decorator" and cleaning out closets during his 1-year-old daughter Poppy's afternoon naps.

Target PR Nate Berkus for Target collection

What’s on your home’s bucket list for spring?

We are moving this spring so the level of organization and donations are at an all-time high in our home. Moving, or even just spring cleaning, is such a great opportunity to edit and reset both your home, and your life.

Speaking of which, got any shortcuts for spring cleaning?

Tackle one area at a time. (I did the linen closet when Poppy was napping last week, the next two naps I hit the garage!)

RELATED: How to get the look of Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent's daughter's dreamy nursery

Target PR Nate Berkus for Target collection

What cleaning ritual do you do every year without fail?

I label everything like a crazed Virgo decorator, I send clothing to resale and I put heavy throws and wool pillows away for the season.

RELATED:Look inside Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent's stunning New York home

What are your favorite pieces from your new Target collection?

I really love the ceramic stools as an alternative to chairs or occasional tables.

Target PR Nate Berkus for Target collection

Finally, for fun, what decor “rule” do you love to break?

That the architecture of your space should dictate the style of your furniture and lighting. I like the tension that you can create when mixing styles and periods.

Thank you, Nate!