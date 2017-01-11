share tweet pin email

Planning for a pint-sized addition to your family is always an exciting time — and one of the best parts is prepping the nursery for the little one's arrival.

If you're looking to make an area for your baby that's both stylish and functional, interior designer Nate Berkus is here to help. Berkus, who has a 1-year-old daughter Poppy with husband Jeremiah Brent, certainly knows a thing or two about creating a swoon-worthy nursery.

Target Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent with their daughter Poppy.

We caught a glimpse of Poppy's room in 2015 thanks to Architectural Digest and now our dreams of getting a nursery with the Berkus stamp of approval are coming true as he's launched a baby-focused collection with Target.

RELATED: Look inside Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent's stunning New York home

"When I would shop for Poppy, I was constantly searching for more sophisticated — but still whimsical — pieces that were not only functional, but also gentle on her skin.” said Berkus in a Target press release.

While the items aren't exactly the same as what's in Poppy's room, they are still delightful. Take a look below to shop some of our favorite items from the new collection!

RELATED: This tiny home's nursery is pint-size perfection! See inside

Llama Night Light, $25, Target

Target

This adorable night light will be a keeper well beyond those infant years. The llama motifs are too cute for words.

Changing Pad Cover, $15, Target

Target

Want to create a gender-neutral space? This changing pad is a must.

Gold Medallion Wall Decals, $13, Target

Target

These wall medallions will instantly add some pizzazz. The best part is they are temporary! Put them behind the crib or the changing table.

RELATED: Nursery decorating: 18 things I wish I'd known

Mint Llama Crib Sheets, $15, Target

Target

We just can't get enough of the sweet llama pattern. Plus this beautiful mint green color is true to Berkus' love of muted colors.

Pom Pom Bin, $15, Target

Target

This pom pom bin is so cute that you'll actually want to keep it out on display. Use it as a hamper or to store extra blankets or even toys.

Diamond Medallion Muslin Blankets, $17, Target

Target

The geometric prints on these blankets will make sure your baby is swaddled in style.

RELATED: Prepping for baby? Try these gender-neutral nursery color schemes

Llama Plush, $18, Target

Target

This little llama is the perfect addition to any changing table area or dresser.

Geo Stripe Crib Sheets, $15, Target

Target

Not so sure about the llamas? Make a statement with this modern geometric crib sheet.