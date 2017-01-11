Planning for a pint-sized addition to your family is always an exciting time — and one of the best parts is prepping the nursery for the little one's arrival.
If you're looking to make an area for your baby that's both stylish and functional, interior designer Nate Berkus is here to help. Berkus, who has a 1-year-old daughter Poppy with husband Jeremiah Brent, certainly knows a thing or two about creating a swoon-worthy nursery.
We caught a glimpse of Poppy's room in 2015 thanks to Architectural Digest and now our dreams of getting a nursery with the Berkus stamp of approval are coming true as he's launched a baby-focused collection with Target.
RELATED: Look inside Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent's stunning New York home
"When I would shop for Poppy, I was constantly searching for more sophisticated — but still whimsical — pieces that were not only functional, but also gentle on her skin.” said Berkus in a Target press release.
While the items aren't exactly the same as what's in Poppy's room, they are still delightful. Take a look below to shop some of our favorite items from the new collection!
More Decorating videos
New Year’s Eve party ideas to keep your guests well entertained and fed
Watch 2 designers vie to create New Year’s Eve spaces for only $250
When should you take down Christmas decorations: Before the new year or after?
These cozy pillows and stylish paper plates will make your home party-ready for under $50!
RELATED: This tiny home's nursery is pint-size perfection! See inside
Llama Night Light, $25, Target
This adorable night light will be a keeper well beyond those infant years. The llama motifs are too cute for words.
Changing Pad Cover, $15, Target
Want to create a gender-neutral space? This changing pad is a must.
Gold Medallion Wall Decals, $13, Target
These wall medallions will instantly add some pizzazz. The best part is they are temporary! Put them behind the crib or the changing table.
RELATED: Nursery decorating: 18 things I wish I'd known
Mint Llama Crib Sheets, $15, Target
We just can't get enough of the sweet llama pattern. Plus this beautiful mint green color is true to Berkus' love of muted colors.
Pom Pom Bin, $15, Target
This pom pom bin is so cute that you'll actually want to keep it out on display. Use it as a hamper or to store extra blankets or even toys.
Diamond Medallion Muslin Blankets, $17, Target
The geometric prints on these blankets will make sure your baby is swaddled in style.
RELATED: Prepping for baby? Try these gender-neutral nursery color schemes
Llama Plush, $18, Target
This little llama is the perfect addition to any changing table area or dresser.
Geo Stripe Crib Sheets, $15, Target
Not so sure about the llamas? Make a statement with this modern geometric crib sheet.