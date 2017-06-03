share tweet pin email

"Because I said so!" was always mom's go-to explanation for all of her annoying rules ... like taking off your shoes before you enter the house.

Really though, Mom, why?! They're not even dirty!

Well, now she can tell you why. Researchers from the University of Houston released a new study that found 26.4 percent of shoes carry a bacteria called Clostridium difficile, also known as "C. diff."

It turns out C. diff is a dangerous bacterial strain that can cause symptoms ranging from diarrhea to fatal infection. No thanks, and definitely no thanks.

We'll take an ounce of prevention over a pound of cure for that any day. And it seems the best way to prevent C. diff from spreading is simply to keep the shoes out of the main living area.

Why not just wipe them on the mat? Well, if you were using a fresh mat every time, that might work. But remember, that wipe goes both ways. There's a good chance you could be picking up some C. diff someone else left behind.

So, you heard mom. No shoes in the house.

But you can still roll your eyes when she says, "I told you so."

Hidden breeding grounds for bacteria in your home revealed