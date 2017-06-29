Home

Matthew Perry is selling his ultimate bachelor pad in LA

Could the views from this mid-century modern BE any more awesome? Chandler Bing would surely be approve — and while there’s no Central Perk nearby, the Sunset Strip location is unbeatable for staying in the heart of the action.

Michael McNamara
The home boasts a jaw-dropping view of Los Angeles.

The sprawling 10,628-square-foot main house feels even bigger than its stated square footage thanks to an open floor plan and glass walls.

Michael McNamara
Glass walls cause the indoors and outdoors to blend into one.
Michael McNamara
The living area folds into an outdoor patio.

Jaw-dropping views of Los Angeles can be found from every angle of the hilltop perched 3-bed, 5-bath home. While the home doesn’t boast enough rooms for a large family, it does offer a screening room designed for a luxe movie-watching experience — complete with a view into the swimming pool.

Michael McNamara
Each living space offers room to watch television while watching the sunset.

Whether used for hosting a summer pool party or Thanksgiving dinner with all your friends, the house is designed for flawless indoor and outdoor entertaining. Retractable glass walls in the living room open directly onto a backyard patio so guests can flow in and out without hassle.

Michael McNamara
The patio area provides plenty of space for entertaining.

On either side of the patio walkway, dramatic self-enclosed fire pits float in mini pools filled with stones and water. Beyond that, three separate seating areas beckon — one directly in front of the infinity pool and two under a covered canopy.

Matthew Perry reveals how he feels about a 'Friends' reunion

And in case you want to take a nap in the master suite after a dip in the pool, you can swim all the way up to the retractable bedroom walls.

Michael McNamara
Check out that infinity pool.

This home will set you back $13.5 million, but it’s an entertainer’s dream.

Greg Holcomb and Cassandra Petersen of Partners Trust hold the listing.

