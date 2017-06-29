Could the views from this mid-century modern BE any more awesome? Chandler Bing would surely be approve — and while there’s no Central Perk nearby, the Sunset Strip location is unbeatable for staying in the heart of the action.
The sprawling 10,628-square-foot main house feels even bigger than its stated square footage thanks to an open floor plan and glass walls.
Jaw-dropping views of Los Angeles can be found from every angle of the hilltop perched 3-bed, 5-bath home. While the home doesn’t boast enough rooms for a large family, it does offer a screening room designed for a luxe movie-watching experience — complete with a view into the swimming pool.
Whether used for hosting a summer pool party or Thanksgiving dinner with all your friends, the house is designed for flawless indoor and outdoor entertaining. Retractable glass walls in the living room open directly onto a backyard patio so guests can flow in and out without hassle.
On either side of the patio walkway, dramatic self-enclosed fire pits float in mini pools filled with stones and water. Beyond that, three separate seating areas beckon — one directly in front of the infinity pool and two under a covered canopy.
Matthew Perry reveals how he feels about a 'Friends' reunion
And in case you want to take a nap in the master suite after a dip in the pool, you can swim all the way up to the retractable bedroom walls.
This home will set you back $13.5 million, but it’s an entertainer’s dream.
Greg Holcomb and Cassandra Petersen of Partners Trust hold the listing.
Evan Joseph Images
See inside celebrity homes
From Meg Ryan's shabby chic pad to the Obama's home after the White House, here's your look inside celebrities' fabulous homes.
Meg Ryan
Rom-com darling Meg Ryan's former New York City loft is a beauty.
Meg Ryan
The home is 4,100 square feet, and filled with natural light from its windows throughout.
Meg Ryan
The dining room is huge compared to New York City's typical tight spaces.
Meg Ryan
The unit also includes a charming nook to entertain smaller crowds.
Meg Ryan
The black-and-white bathroom is simple yet luxe with its walk-in shower.
Meg Ryan
Ryan bought the home from actor Hank Azaria in 2013, and she went on to renovate it into the beautiful space it is today.
Barack Obama
Once you've lived in the White House, it's hard to imagine living anywhere else. But this is home to Barack Obama and his family, Michelle, Malia and Sasha, after he finished his presidency.
Barack Obama
The mansion features nine bedrooms and nine baths and was built in 1928.
Barack Obama
It is a gorgeous brick home, full of spacious rooms that feature hardwood floors, a terrace and gardens.
Barack Obama
The white painted kitchen features an extended table/sink combination topped by white and gray marble.
Barack Obama
Zillow estimates the monthly rent to be $22,000.
Barack Obama
And at least for now, the house shares a neighborhood with Bill and Hillary Clinton, along with several countries' embassies.
Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen DeGeneres lived in this romantic villa in Santa Barbara, California.
Ellen DeGeneres
The home — appropriately dubbed "The Villa" — was designed in 1930 by architect Wallace Frost, who spent time living in Italy.
Ellen DeGeneres
Inside the 10,500-square-foot estate are six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, nine fireplaces and multiple libraries.
Ellen DeGeneres
A quarter-mile driveway, secured by 18th-century Spanish gates, leads up to the sprawling mansion, which sits on a 16.88-acre lot.
Ellen DeGeneres
The backyard boasts an alfresco dining area within a serene garden space that is spectacular for throwing dinner parties and watching sunsets.
David Bowie
Late singer, songwriter and actor David Bowie lived in this Manhattan apartment and left behind his piano when he moved in 2002.
David Bowie
The three-bedroom, three bath unit overlooks Central Park.
David Bowie
It includes a renovated kitchen that comes with a Sub-Zero fridge, Miele ovens and more.
David Bowie
It also has office that overlooks the park.