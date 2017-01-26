share tweet pin email

Millions mourning the recent loss of Mary Tyler Moore will be heartened to see photos of the Minneapolis home where she lived in the popular ’70s show that carried her name.

Landmark Photography

The stone Victorian mansion’s exterior was used in the show, but Mary’s actual apartment was a Hollywood set. It was meant to be behind the Palladian windows next to a turret on this Minneapolis home’s third story.

Landmark Photography

Landmark Photography

In real life, that space is a family room with a gas fireplace, built-ins, and a beautiful view of the tree-lined street. The home is listed for $1.695 million with Barry Berg and Chad Larsen of Coldwell Banker Burnet.

Landmark Photography

Landmark Photography

It spans 9,500 square feet — plenty of room for Mary and her fictional best friend, Rhoda, who lived in the TV mansion’s turret. In real life, that’s a third-story office with a sitting room.

Landmark Photography

Landmark Photography

Altogether, there are 7 bedrooms and 9 baths, which means that theoretically even Mary’s crusty journalist boss, Lou Grant, could move in.

Landmark Photography

Built in 1900, the home has been remodeled to include a chef’s kitchen with four — count ’em, four! — ovens and an L-shaped, granite island.

Landmark Photography

Landmark Photography

The master suite features a fireplace, sitting and dressing rooms, and a spa-like bathroom. For kicking back, there’s a sauna and a rooftop deck with a hammock.

Landmark Photography

The home’s Victorian aesthetic remains strong in the ornate millwork, bay windows and leaded glass transom accents. It boasts five gas fireplaces and two laundry centers.

Landmark Photography

Landmark Photography

Although Mary Tyler Moore never visited the home while the show was on, she did drop by in 1996, and everyone was thrilled to see she’d made it after all.

Landmark Photogrpahy

Landmark Photography

Watch a video tour of the home.

Photos by Landmark Photography.

