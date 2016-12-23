3 very easy DIY tips from Martha Stewart to get you through the holidays

share tweet pin email

We've all been there — working hard to plan the ultimate holiday experience. But inevitably, a few last minute chores always pop up and leave you scrambling. Before you go into full panic mode, take a cue or two from entertaining expert Martha Stewart, who visited Today to share her timeless tips for keeping your sanity during the chaos of the holiday season.

Problem 1: You need to create a last-minute hostess gift

Solution: Create a DIY wine bottle bag!

Heading to a friend or family member's house this holiday season, and forgot to get a hostess gift? No problem — just grab a bottle of wine or sparkling cider and maker your own wrapping! Stewart likes using flexible textiles and materials that contour to the bottles shape. Now, glam it up!

1. Use a tea towel to cover the bottle, and fasten with ribbon.

2. Put a holiday card or family photo over the wine bottle's label, and just add bells and twine.

3. Wrap the bottle in tinsel garland, and add a Christmas ornament for the finishing touch!

Problem 2: You have to DIY some gift wrapping and quick

Solution: Use what you already have in the house

Still got a lot of presents to wrap? Stewart recommends wrapping items in plain paper, then using things from around the house to really make your present pop! It's all about embellishing plain wrapping paper!

For an extra special presentation, take plain paper which you can buy in bulk (you can even use brown bags or craft paper) and add unexpected details to make it beautiful —think stamps, stickers, glitter, gold paint, pinecones, bells and ornaments to name a few!

To make quick gift tags, use Christmas cards! Cut out a cute tag from a card, punch a hole in it and string some ribbon or twine through it. So resourceful!

Problem 3: You need a last-minute appetizer for guests

Solution: Make an easy baked Brie with boozy fruit!

If you are hosting and looking for a delicious appetizer to serve your guests, look no further. A single, show-stopping cheese — gooey baked brie — is perfect for cocktail hour. Start with a store-bought puff pastry (a great time-saver!) and roll in ground pecans, which add a nutty note. Sliced baguette and tart apple wedges, along with a compote of fruit, balance out the buttery richness. This is easy and delicious!