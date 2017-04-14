5 Easter decorating DIYs from Martha Stewart

share tweet pin email

No one does Easter quite like Martha Stewart. Lucky for you, she's sharing some of her favorite Easter DIYs for you to adopt as your own!

From cookies to decor, here are five Easter ideas that will help you usher the holiday into your own home.

Easter Chick Cookies

TED CAVANAUGH

Floral-Stamped Easter Eggs

Ngoc Ming Ngo

Materials

Eggs

Hero Arts mounted rubber stamp mini tub set, in Flower Garden, $12, Amazon.com

ColorBox Fluid chalk-ink pads, from $1.50 each, Blitsy.com

Hair dryer

Instructions

Press a rubber stamp into the ink pad, then gently roll a stamp along the egg's contours. Dry the area thoroughly with a hair dryer before starting another section. Optional: Set eggs on pin-board (a foam board with a grid of pins) to dry.

Watercolor Table Runner

Mike Krautter

Materials

Instructions

Fill spray bottles with one-part fabric medium and two-parts satin paint. Add water and adjust color as needed by adding more fabric medium and satin paint with the same 1:2 ratio. Shake bottles well. With one color at a time, spray broad "strokes" across the runner, in varying sections. Allow colors to layer and blend with each other. (Tip: Spray down the runner with water until slightly damp before spraying paint). Let the runner dry for at least 72 hours; you can help speed up the curing process by using as iron or dryer.

Spring Flower Bowl

Johnny Miller

Materials

Green and yellow food coloring

Wide shallow bowl or pie plate

Coffee filters

Paintbrush

Paper cups and bowls

Hot-glue gun

Instructions

Pour water with a few drops of food coloring into wide, shallow bowls. Dye a few filters completely green. Dip the open end of a larger stack in yellow. Remove, and let dry while stacked upside down. (Note: Coffee filters hold their shape best when dyed in a stack.) Paint cups with food coloring mixture. (Do some interiors, some exteriors, some both. Separate dyed filters when dry. Fold 1 in half, and snip into fluted part every few inches. Trim snips into rounded petals. Unfold. Cut green filters into leaf shapes. Glue cup to center of filter. Glue green leaves to underside of filter.

RELATED: 5 Easter decorating DIYs that are perfect to do with kids

Easter Bunny Napkins

CHELSEA CAVANAUGH

Materials

Dinner napkin (we used a 20-by-20-inch dinner napkin for this origami-inspired idea, but a square lunch napkin works too, so long as it’s starched and ironed)

Ribbon

Hard-boiled egg

Instructions

Fold a napkin into thirds. Fold lower corners up to meet in center, creating a paper-airplane shape. Flip over napkin so seam faces table. Fold in outer edges to meet in center. Place an egg on pointed tip, tie “ears” above it with ribbon, and nestle egg into place.

Don't forget: You can find more Easter DIYs in the current issue of Martha Stewart Living magazine, on newsstands now!