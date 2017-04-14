5 Easter decorating DIYs from Martha Stewart

No one does Easter quite like Martha Stewart. Lucky for you, she's sharing some of her favorite Easter DIYs for you to adopt as your own!
From cookies to decor, here are five Easter ideas that will help you usher the holiday into your own home.
Easter Chick Cookies
Floral-Stamped Easter Eggs
Materials
- Eggs
Hero Arts mounted rubber stamp mini tub set, in Flower Garden, $12, Amazon.com
ColorBox Fluid chalk-ink pads, from $1.50 each, Blitsy.com
- Hair dryer
Instructions
Press a rubber stamp into the ink pad, then gently roll a stamp along the egg's contours.
Dry the area thoroughly with a hair dryer before starting another section.
- Optional: Set eggs on pin-board (a foam board with a grid of pins) to dry.
Watercolor Table Runner
Materials
- Martha Stewart Crafts Satin Acrylic Craft Paint in "Raspberry Ice," "Wild Salmon," and "Meadowlark"
- Martha Stewart Crafts Tintable Fabric Medium
- Spray bottles
- Table runner (natural fibers such as cotton or linen work best)
Instructions
- Fill spray bottles with one-part fabric medium and two-parts satin paint. Add water and adjust color as needed by adding more fabric medium and satin paint with the same 1:2 ratio.
- Shake bottles well.
- With one color at a time, spray broad "strokes" across the runner, in varying sections. Allow colors to layer and blend with each other. (Tip: Spray down the runner with water until slightly damp before spraying paint).
- Let the runner dry for at least 72 hours; you can help speed up the curing process by using as iron or dryer.
Spring Flower Bowl
Materials
Green and yellow food coloring
Wide shallow bowl or pie plate
Coffee filters
Paintbrush
Paper cups and bowls
Hot-glue gun
Instructions
Pour water with a few drops of food coloring into wide, shallow bowls. Dye a few filters completely green. Dip the open end of a larger stack in yellow. Remove, and let dry while stacked upside down. (Note: Coffee filters hold their shape best when dyed in a stack.)
Paint cups with food coloring mixture. (Do some interiors, some exteriors, some both.
Separate dyed filters when dry. Fold 1 in half, and snip into fluted part every few inches. Trim snips into rounded petals. Unfold. Cut green filters into leaf shapes.
Glue cup to center of filter. Glue green leaves to underside of filter.
RELATED: 5 Easter decorating DIYs that are perfect to do with kids
Easter Bunny Napkins
Materials
- Dinner napkin (we used a 20-by-20-inch dinner napkin for this origami-inspired idea, but a square lunch napkin works too, so long as it’s starched and ironed)
- Ribbon
- Hard-boiled egg
Instructions
- Fold a napkin into thirds.
- Fold lower corners up to meet in center, creating a paper-airplane shape.
- Flip over napkin so seam faces table. Fold in outer edges to meet in center.
- Place an egg on pointed tip, tie “ears” above it with ribbon, and nestle egg into place.
Don't forget: You can find more Easter DIYs in the current issue of Martha Stewart Living magazine, on newsstands now!