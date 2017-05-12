Watch Ludacris give his mom the sweetest home makeover

share tweet pin email

The bar for great Mother’s Day gifts has officially been set by none other than Chris Bridges, better known as Ludacris.

The rapper and actor teamed up with Houzz to makeover his mother, Roberta Shields', home.The Atlanta abode was the first home that Bridges bought when he became commercially successful.

While the home is beautiful as is, it definitely has a vibe that harkens back to Ludacris’ bachelor days.

“To me, home is where the heart is — it just means love,” Bridges said in the latest episode of Houzz’s makeover video series, “My Houzz.” “When you come into a home, you should feel that energy, you should feel that emotion, you should feel love.”

Not compatible

with your browser

And while there’s certainly an energy, including a painted logo of his record label that still lives on the office wall, it’s not an vibe that would interest most mothers.

Ludacris enlisted the help of Houzz designer Rachel Oliver, who brought an entirely new feeling to the house.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Take a peek into celebrity homes for sale Play Video Take a peek into celebrity homes for sale Play Video

Starting with the office, Oliver painted over the logo and reimagined the space with a beautiful and bright coat of paint.

Houzz Ludacris and Shields were so excited about the home reveal!

Shields had starting re-working the dining room on her own, but hadn’t quite found the time to complete the room’s look. Oliver came to the rescue with a metallic coat of paint on the ceiling, new lamps and a plush rug.

“The lamps and that rug made the room come together with such harmony,” said Shields.

The most impressive part of the makeover is the kitchen.

Time had begun to wear on this very functional, but crucially important, part of the home.

Oliver gutted the kitchen and started from scratch with beautiful new appliances and cabinetry. The new look creates a space worthy of her description of the kitchen as “the heart of the home.”

This heartwarming renovation wouldn’t have been complete if it didn’t also feel warm and welcoming to Shields' furry friends.

Houzz The pups are sure to love this painting almost as much as we do!

Oliver made sure to incorporate the fur babies into the new design with a special painting that delighted Shields almost as much as us!

Slideshow Photos Evan Joseph Images See inside celebrity homes From Meg Ryan's shabby chic pad to the Obama's home after the White House, here's your look inside celebrities' fabulous homes. See inside celebrity homes of Rom-com darling Meg Ryan’s former New York City loft is a beauty. Evan Joseph Images

See inside celebrity homes of The home is 4,100 square feet, and filled with natural light from its windows throughout. Evan Joseph Images

See inside celebrity homes of The dining room is huge compared to New York City’s typical tight spaces. Evan Joseph Images

See inside celebrity homes of The unit also includes a charming nook to entertain smaller crowds. Evan Joseph Images

See inside celebrity homes of The black-and-white bathroom is simple yet luxe with its walk-in shower. Evan Joseph Images

See inside celebrity homes of Ryan bought the home from actor Hank Azaria in 2013, and she went on to renovate it into the beautiful space it is today. Evan Joseph Images

See inside celebrity homes of Once you've lived in the White House, it's hard to imagine living anywhere else. But this is home to Barack Obama and his family, Michelle, Malia and Sasha, after he finished his presidency. HomeVisit.com

See inside celebrity homes of The mansion features nine bedrooms and nine baths and was built in 1928. HomeVisit.com

See inside celebrity homes of It is a gorgeous brick home, full of spacious rooms that feature hardwood floors, a terrace and gardens. HomeVisit.com

See inside celebrity homes of The white painted kitchen features an extended table/sink combination topped by white and gray marble. HomeVisit.com

See inside celebrity homes of Zillow estimates the monthly rent to be $22,000. HomeVisit.com

See inside celebrity homes of And at least for now, the house shares a neighborhood with Bill and Hillary Clinton, along with several countries' embassies. HomeVisit.com

See inside celebrity homes of Ellen DeGeneres lived in this romantic villa in Santa Barbara, California. Jim Bartsch

See inside celebrity homes of The home — appropriately dubbed “The Villa” — was designed in 1930 by architect Wallace Frost, who spent time living in Italy. Jim Bartsch

See inside celebrity homes of Inside the 10,500-square-foot estate are six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, nine fireplaces and multiple libraries. Jim Bartsch

See inside celebrity homes of A quarter-mile driveway, secured by 18th-century Spanish gates, leads up to the sprawling mansion, which sits on a 16.88-acre lot. Jim Bartsch

See inside celebrity homes of The backyard boasts an alfresco dining area within a serene garden space that is spectacular for throwing dinner parties and watching sunsets. Jim Bartsch

See inside celebrity homes of Late singer, songwriter and actor David Bowie lived in this Manhattan apartment and left behind his piano when he moved in 2002. Jonathan Nissenbaum

See inside celebrity homes of The three-bedroom, three bath unit overlooks Central Park. Jonathan Nissenbaum

See inside celebrity homes of It includes a renovated kitchen that comes with a Sub-Zero fridge, Miele ovens and more. Jonathan Nissenbaum

See inside celebrity homes of It also has office that overlooks the park. Jonathan Nissenbaum

RELATED: