Are a new baby and a new home in Lauren Conrad’s future?

Todd Goodman of LA Light Photography / Linda Ferrari of Keller Williams Conrad's Mediterranean style home reminds us of a villa in Tuscany.

Todd Goodman of La Light Photography / Linda Ferrari of Keller Williams Now that's a staircase!

Not long after announcing that she and her husband, William Tell, are expecting their first child, Conrad is looking to unload her Pacific Palisades home.

Todd Goldman of LA Light Photography / Linda Ferrari of Keller Williams The ceiling beams give this room a cozy feel.

Todd Goodman of LA Light Photography / Linda Ferrari of Keller Williams The dining room doors open out to the backyard.

She’s asking for $5.195 million for the estate.

Todd Goodman of LA Light Photography / Linda Ferrari of Keller Williams How stunning is this kitchen?

Todd Goodman of LA Light Photography / Linda Ferrari of Keller Williams The kitchen opens up to a family room.

The 5,871-square-foot home certainly has enough space for a newborn.

Todd Goodman of LA Light Photography / Linda Ferrari of Keller Williams The home has lots of beautifully decorated sitting areas.

Todd Goodman of LA Light Photography / Linda Ferrari of Keller Williams Even the office has a Bohemian touch.

The home boasts five large bedrooms and six baths, including a master suite with a bathroom that’s incredibly spacious — even for a celebrity home.

Of course, the home has a feminine, bohemian feel that's true to Conrad’s signature style.

Todd Goodman of LA Light Photography / Linda Ferrari of Keller Williams We love the laid-back style of this bedroom.

Todd Goodman of LA Light Photography / Linda Ferrari of Keller Williams There's nothing quite as fabulous as a freestanding tub!

The open floor plan is accentuated by wide plank, rustic floors and exposed beam ceilings.

Todd Goodman of LA Light Photography / Linda Ferrari of Keller Williams Each bedroom is decorated to minimalist perfection.

Todd Goodman of LA Light Photography / Linda Ferrari of Keller Williams A Jack and Jill bathroom means no fighting over sink space.

In the kitchen, an enormous Sub-Zero fridge and a La Cornue range steal the attention while open shelving and white countertops give the space a welcoming, airy feel.

Todd Goodman of LA Light Photography / Linda Ferrari of Keller Williams This is just one of the home's five bedrooms.

Todd Goodman of LA Light Photography / Linda Ferrari of Keller Williams A fashionista like Conrad needs a big, walk-in closet.

There’s even plenty of yard space. The Spanish-inspired estate sits on a 61,800-square foot lot, nestled into the hills of Los Angeles.

Todd Goodman of LA Light Photography / Linda Ferrari of Keller Williams A pop of pink on the rug adds a nice touch of color.

Todd Goodman of LA Light Photography / Linda Ferrari of Keller Williams Dinner al fresco sounds like a good idea.

The listing agent is Chad Concolino of Main Beach Realty.

Todd Goodman of LA Light Photography / Linda Ferrari of Keller Williams The backyard is sprawling.

Todd Goodman of LA Light Photography / Linda Ferrari of Keller Williams A view of the property shows the stunning area surrounding it.

Please note TODAY obtained the rights to these photos and this story originally appeared on Zillow Porchlight.