Are a new baby and a new home in Lauren Conrad’s future?
Not long after announcing that she and her husband, William Tell, are expecting their first child, Conrad is looking to unload her Pacific Palisades home.
She’s asking for $5.195 million for the estate.
The 5,871-square-foot home certainly has enough space for a newborn.
The home boasts five large bedrooms and six baths, including a master suite with a bathroom that’s incredibly spacious — even for a celebrity home.
Of course, the home has a feminine, bohemian feel that's true to Conrad’s signature style.
The open floor plan is accentuated by wide plank, rustic floors and exposed beam ceilings.
In the kitchen, an enormous Sub-Zero fridge and a La Cornue range steal the attention while open shelving and white countertops give the space a welcoming, airy feel.
There’s even plenty of yard space. The Spanish-inspired estate sits on a 61,800-square foot lot, nestled into the hills of Los Angeles.
The listing agent is Chad Concolino of Main Beach Realty.
