See Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's Chicago mansion (it's for sale!)

share tweet pin email

An indoor basketball court, movie-screening room and wine cellar? No, this isn’t an upscale resort, it’s Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s Chicago home. And if you’re envious of these amazing features, the good news is that they could be yours. The seven-bed, 10-bath mansion is currently on the market. Of course, it’ll cost you a few pennies — $4.75 million to be exact.

Todd Williamson / Getty Images Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are selling their Chicago home now that Cutler has a new gig at Fox Sports.

Former MTV reality star Cavallari and her former Chicago Bears quarterback husband Cutler, purchased the 11,000-square-foot newly constructed house back in 2014. It sits on a 1 1/2-acre wooded lot and also has significant beachfront space on the Lake Michigan shore.

Trulia The 11,000-square-foot mansion was newly constructed in 2014.

The kitchen, which just so happens to be one of Cavallari’s favorite spots to take pictures in the home judging by her Instagram account, features a large marble island sturdy enough to hold a football player who’s looking to hide an Elf on the Shelf.

He moves the elf, I stare at his butt 😜 #ElfOnTheShelf A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Dec 19, 2016 at 5:27pm PST

It also comes with dual refrigerators, a dishwasher, double ovens and plenty of cabinet space.

Trulia The kitchen is one of Cavallari's favorite photo spots, based on her Instagram account.

Rich hardwood floors in the foyer lead to a winding staircase. There are also five fireplaces scattered throughout the home, making it the perfect place to cuddle up on a cold Chicago day.

Pack your bags! Come see me on my book tour in NYC, Chicago, and LA. To check out the dates go to http://balancinginheelsbook.com/book-tour/ #BalancingInHeels A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Feb 16, 2016 at 9:40am PST

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Take a peek into celebrity homes for sale Play Video Take a peek into celebrity homes for sale Play Video

The master bath is sprawling with a large tub, shower and vanity area.

Trulia The master bath features a luxurious tub.

Trulia Of course there's a Bulls logo on the indoor basketball court -- it's in Chicago!

And when you’re looking for entertainment, you hardly have to leave your home thanks to the basketball court and theater room right on your own property. Just don’t forget to grab a bottle of vino from your wine cellar before the movie starts.

Trulia The home theater looks like the perfect place to watch a football game.

Trulia And there's a wine cellar? Yes, please!

See more pictures of the gorgeous mansion at Trulia.

Slideshow Photos Evan Joseph Images See inside celebrity homes From Meg Ryan's shabby chic pad to the Obama's home after the White House, here's your look inside celebrities' fabulous homes. See inside celebrity homes of Rom-com darling Meg Ryan’s former New York City loft is a beauty. Evan Joseph Images

See inside celebrity homes of The home is 4,100 square feet, and filled with natural light from its windows throughout. Evan Joseph Images

See inside celebrity homes of The dining room is huge compared to New York City’s typical tight spaces. Evan Joseph Images

See inside celebrity homes of The unit also includes a charming nook to entertain smaller crowds. Evan Joseph Images

See inside celebrity homes of The black-and-white bathroom is simple yet luxe with its walk-in shower. Evan Joseph Images

See inside celebrity homes of Ryan bought the home from actor Hank Azaria in 2013, and she went on to renovate it into the beautiful space it is today. Evan Joseph Images

See inside celebrity homes of Once you've lived in the White House, it's hard to imagine living anywhere else. But this is home to Barack Obama and his family, Michelle, Malia and Sasha, after he finished his presidency. HomeVisit.com

See inside celebrity homes of The mansion features nine bedrooms and nine baths and was built in 1928. HomeVisit.com

See inside celebrity homes of It is a gorgeous brick home, full of spacious rooms that feature hardwood floors, a terrace and gardens. HomeVisit.com

See inside celebrity homes of The white painted kitchen features an extended table/sink combination topped by white and gray marble. HomeVisit.com

See inside celebrity homes of Zillow estimates the monthly rent to be $22,000. HomeVisit.com

See inside celebrity homes of And at least for now, the house shares a neighborhood with Bill and Hillary Clinton, along with several countries' embassies. HomeVisit.com

See inside celebrity homes of Ellen DeGeneres lived in this romantic villa in Santa Barbara, California. Jim Bartsch

See inside celebrity homes of The home — appropriately dubbed “The Villa” — was designed in 1930 by architect Wallace Frost, who spent time living in Italy. Jim Bartsch

See inside celebrity homes of Inside the 10,500-square-foot estate are six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, nine fireplaces and multiple libraries. Jim Bartsch

See inside celebrity homes of A quarter-mile driveway, secured by 18th-century Spanish gates, leads up to the sprawling mansion, which sits on a 16.88-acre lot. Jim Bartsch

See inside celebrity homes of The backyard boasts an alfresco dining area within a serene garden space that is spectacular for throwing dinner parties and watching sunsets. Jim Bartsch

See inside celebrity homes of Late singer, songwriter and actor David Bowie lived in this Manhattan apartment and left behind his piano when he moved in 2002. Jonathan Nissenbaum

See inside celebrity homes of The three-bedroom, three bath unit overlooks Central Park. Jonathan Nissenbaum

See inside celebrity homes of It includes a renovated kitchen that comes with a Sub-Zero fridge, Miele ovens and more. Jonathan Nissenbaum

See inside celebrity homes of It also has office that overlooks the park. Jonathan Nissenbaum

RELATED: