Watch Kristen Bell bring her sister to tears with a basement makeover

Kristen Bell is a strong contender for “Sister of the Year.”

The star of NBC’s "The Good Place" recently surprised her older sister Sara with a complete basement remodel, and all the happy feels and tears are documented in the latest episode of Houzz’s makeover video series “My Houzz.”

“The idea of spoiling my sister when I know how good she’s been to me,” Bell said. "It's gonna be really fun."

Bell said she wanted to do something nice for Sara considering how busy her sister is with taking care of her four kids. Her Detroit home, built in the 1960s, has three bedrooms and one bath, plus a huge basement that needed some TLC. Bell enlisted local designer Melissa Kennedy to help her bring the latter space to life.

Houzz Before

Houzz After

For the living area, Bell envisioned a couch that feels like a gigantic bed the whole family would pile on top of. They chose a neutral-colored sleeper sofa that fit the description.

One of the things Bell wanted to do was create a bedroom for her niece Lucy who needs her own place as she’s becoming a teenager and is the only girl of the siblings.

Houzz

With pastel pink painted walls and whimsical bedding, the room came out exactly like Bell was hoping.

"Thank you is not enough," a tearful Sara said after seeing the makeover.

Houzz Kristen Bell surprises her sister with a home makeover.

"There isn't one thing I would change."