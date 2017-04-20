See this 60-year-old kitchen go from dated to darling after a huge makeover

share tweet pin email

Sometimes you just have to start from scratch when it comes to making over an outdated kitchen, and that’s exactly what Jenna Sue did with a 60-year-old home.

The design blogger was working with a dark and drab room, complete with outdated wood-paneled walls and a bright orange countertop. After four months of work, the room looks nothing like its original — and it’s absolutely stunning. She has the full project in a new blog post (in collaboration with Lowe's), but TODAY Home is getting a sneak peek.

The process began months before she even purchased the home when she started gathering her design inspiration on Pinterest. The vibe she was going for? A rustic and modern cottage kitchen.

After taking it down to the studs, she removed the door to make way for a new stove and fridge location and brightened up the walls with a white paint. She then added more cabinet and counter space and put in new wood laminate flooring, butcher block counters, a farmhouse sink, DIY range hood and recessed lighting.

She said the most challenging part of the whole process was the timing. “We had an unusually wet and cold winter, so there were several delays due to snow and power outages that set us back,” she told TODAY Home. But in the end, it was all worth it.

“I’m quite attached to several different features,” she said. “But the brick backsplash over the stove, which was a last-minute addition, really made the kitchen feel custom and special.” She found a DIY installation kit and used pieces leftover from the laundry and bathroom floor projects.

There are other fun little accents throughout the room including copper sconces, floating shelving and an old-fashioned dinner bell she found on eBay.

Thinking of taking on a project this big? She recommends hiring a general contractor like she did.

“It can save a ton of headaches and stress, and give you peace of mind knowing you don’t have to worry about every detail,” she said. “It will come at a cost, of course, so I’d also consider finding smaller DIY projects to tackle yourself if you’re on a smaller budget.”

Some easy things you can do yourself include painting or refinishing wood pieces including cabinets and making a tile backsplash. “Make sure to do your research beforehand to narrow down the look you want, and shop around for the best options and prices,” she said. “It really pays to do your homework first.”

You can see more of the kitchen makeover at Jenna Sue Design blog and in the May issue of Country Living.