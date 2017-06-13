Kendall Jenner's million-dollar starter home is for sale — see inside!

share tweet pin email

Supermodel Kendall Jenner has put her first home up for sale, and it’s just as luxurious as you’d expect from the Kardashians' little sister.

Theo Wargo / NBC/Getty Images Kendall Jenner, shown here during an appearance on "The Tonight Show" in February, now lives in a Hollywood home that once belonged to Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom condo is located in the celebrity-friendly Wilshire building in the heart of Los Angeles.

Chic with designer touches, the apartment features lustrous hardwood floors, wraparound windows and high ceilings. There’s also tons of natural light throughout the corner unit with views of greenery, a sculpture garden and the L.A. skyline.

The open floor plan living area has space for a dining table and office nook.

In the kitchen, you’ll find sleek stainless steel appliances with crisp white cabinets and a tiled backsplash.

The bedrooms are spacious and the bathrooms are perfect for selfies (of course).

One is even done up in an exotic zebra-print wallpaper.

Tenants of the building also have access to plenty of luxury amenities, including 24-hour valet and security, concierge and doorman, a heated pool, fitness center, social room, card room, conference room and wine storage.

Jenner, 21, bought this condo in 2014 for $1.3 million, while the current listing price is $1.6 million. Last summer, she purchased the home she’s currently living in: a $6.5 million, 4,800-square-foot Hollywood home that formerly belonged to Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

See more pictures of the condo for sale at Trulia.