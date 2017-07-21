Kate Walsh's incredible California home is on the market — see inside!

share tweet pin email

A tennis court, heated swimming pool and media room are just a few of the awesome amenities at Kate Walsh’s gorgeous Encino, California home, but it looks like it won’t belong to the actress for much longer: She’s decided to put the property on the market for a whopping $4.25 million.

Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic Kate Walsh has recently starred in the movie "Girls Trip" and the TV show "13 Reasons Why."

According to Trulia, the "Private Practice" star has dabbled in the real estate world, buying pretty estates and remodeling them to make them even more stunning. This 4,332-square-foot ranch-style home is one of those projects. After completely updating and transforming it, she was renting it out for $15,000 a month.

Trulia The property is on the market for a whopping $4.25 million.

The steep price tag will make more sense when you see what the money gets you, though. The home, which was built in 1950, is located behind privacy gates in the coveted Royal Oaks neighborhood.

Trulia

A grand living room anchors the home and is flooded with natural light coming from a wall of windows. Wooden beams give it a cozy vibe, and the fireplace makes it warm and inviting.

The open kitchen comes with state-of-the-art appliances and a large island that might make you never want to stop cooking.

Trulia Now that's a kitchen for a home chef!

It’s also got a plenty of space for friends and family to gather around thanks to its two bars and adjacent sitting area.

Trulia

There are three en-suite bedrooms with a master suite that features a sitting room and fireplace. The bathrooms are just as elegant as the rest of the home, decorated in marble, beautiful tiles and gold accents.

Trulia Could you imagine coming home to this room?

Trulia

Although one is a little more edgy with its white subway tiles and chalkboard paint walls (perhaps a good place to leave encouraging messages to yourself or guests?)

Trulia A chalkboard wall adds a fun, kitschy feel.

The outdoor amenities and living areas are nestled among lush landscaping and towering oak trees.

Trulia

See more pictures of this luxurious and dreamy property at Trulia.