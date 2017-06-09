Jon Bon Jovi is selling his swanky NYC apartment — see inside!

share tweet pin email

He may sing “This House is Not for Sale,” but that’s far from the truth when it comes to Jon Bon Jovi’s condo in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood.

Steve Jennings / WireImage/Getty Images This famous Jersey boy has a sweet place in New York City.

The Bon Jovi frontman just listed his four bedroom, four-and-a half bathroom home for $17.25 million, and just as the price tag suggests, it’s a luxe pad fit for a rock star.

Flooded with natural sunlight thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows, the home also has gorgeous views of the city and Hudson River.

Corcoran/ Trulia Floor-to-ceiling windows offer a ton of natural light.

The “Great Room” has a warm and cozy fireplace for the cold days and access to a private, lushly-landscaped terrace for the warm ones.

Corcoran/ Trulia A backyard? In Manhattan? It's possible, apparently.

A custom kitchen features marble countertops and rich wooden cabinetry with a dining space right next to it.

Corcoran/ Trulia The kitchen looks spacious.

There’s also a library/media room that could easily be converted into a fourth bedroom or office.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Tim McGraw and Faith Hill reveal their private island home in Bahamas Play Video - 0:32 Tim McGraw and Faith Hill reveal their private island home in Bahamas Play Video - 0:32

Upstairs, you’ll find three spacious bedroom suites with more stunning floor-to-ceiling windows. We can only imagine what sunrises and sunsets look like from this place!

Corcoran/ Trulia Check out that view!

Corcoran/ Trulia Now that's a bathroom.

The building is a full service doorman and concierge condominium with all the amenities you could hope for, including an Olympic-sized swimming pool, hot tub, large gym with locker room, sauna and steam rooms, playroom and party room. Tenants can also park their cars in a garage under the building with direct access to the apartments. What more could you want?

Corcoran/ Trulia It's an apartment fit for a rock star.

The home is listed by Corcoran. See more pictures at Trulia.