Jon Bon Jovi is selling his swanky NYC apartment — see inside!

He may sing “This House is Not for Sale,” but that’s far from the truth when it comes to Jon Bon Jovi’s condo in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood.
The Bon Jovi frontman just listed his four bedroom, four-and-a half bathroom home for $17.25 million, and just as the price tag suggests, it’s a luxe pad fit for a rock star.
Flooded with natural sunlight thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows, the home also has gorgeous views of the city and Hudson River.
The “Great Room” has a warm and cozy fireplace for the cold days and access to a private, lushly-landscaped terrace for the warm ones.
A custom kitchen features marble countertops and rich wooden cabinetry with a dining space right next to it.
There’s also a library/media room that could easily be converted into a fourth bedroom or office.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill reveal their private island home in BahamasPlay Video - 0:32
Upstairs, you’ll find three spacious bedroom suites with more stunning floor-to-ceiling windows. We can only imagine what sunrises and sunsets look like from this place!
The building is a full service doorman and concierge condominium with all the amenities you could hope for, including an Olympic-sized swimming pool, hot tub, large gym with locker room, sauna and steam rooms, playroom and party room. Tenants can also park their cars in a garage under the building with direct access to the apartments. What more could you want?
The home is listed by Corcoran. See more pictures at Trulia.
Evan Joseph Images
See inside celebrity homes
From Meg Ryan's shabby chic pad to the Obama's home after the White House, here's your look inside celebrities' fabulous homes.
Rom-com darling Meg Ryan’s former New York City loft is a beauty.Evan Joseph Images
The home is 4,100 square feet, and filled with natural light from its windows throughout.Evan Joseph Images
The dining room is huge compared to New York City’s typical tight spaces.Evan Joseph Images
The unit also includes a charming nook to entertain smaller crowds.Evan Joseph Images
The black-and-white bathroom is simple yet luxe with its walk-in shower.Evan Joseph Images
Ryan bought the home from actor Hank Azaria in 2013, and she went on to renovate it into the beautiful space it is today.Evan Joseph Images
Once you've lived in the White House, it's hard to imagine living anywhere else. But this is home to Barack Obama and his family, Michelle, Malia and Sasha, after he finished his presidency.HomeVisit.com
The mansion features nine bedrooms and nine baths and was built in 1928.HomeVisit.com
It is a gorgeous brick home, full of spacious rooms that feature hardwood floors, a terrace and gardens.HomeVisit.com
The white painted kitchen features an extended table/sink combination topped by white and gray marble.HomeVisit.com
Zillow estimates the monthly rent to be $22,000.HomeVisit.com
And at least for now, the house shares a neighborhood with Bill and Hillary Clinton, along with several countries' embassies.HomeVisit.com
Ellen DeGeneres lived in this romantic villa in Santa Barbara, California.Jim Bartsch
The home — appropriately dubbed “The Villa” — was designed in 1930 by architect Wallace Frost, who spent time living in Italy.Jim Bartsch
Inside the 10,500-square-foot estate are six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, nine fireplaces and multiple libraries.Jim Bartsch
A quarter-mile driveway, secured by 18th-century Spanish gates, leads up to the sprawling mansion, which sits on a 16.88-acre lot.Jim Bartsch
The backyard boasts an alfresco dining area within a serene garden space that is spectacular for throwing dinner parties and watching sunsets.Jim Bartsch
Late singer, songwriter and actor David Bowie lived in this Manhattan apartment and left behind his piano when he moved in 2002.Jonathan Nissenbaum
The three-bedroom, three bath unit overlooks Central Park.Jonathan Nissenbaum
It includes a renovated kitchen that comes with a Sub-Zero fridge, Miele ovens and more.Jonathan Nissenbaum
It also has office that overlooks the park.Jonathan Nissenbaum