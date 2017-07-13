John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's former home is for sale — see inside!

share tweet pin email

The Southern California home that formerly belonged to the famous singer-and-model duo is on the market — but not for long (if we had to guess).

Adam Latham of Bel Air Photography. It just might be love at first sight with this Hollywood home.

In 2014, after seven years of ownership, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen unloaded the property for just over asking price within weeks of putting it on the market.

Three years later, the current owner is asking $2.495 million for the celebrity pad; nearly half a million more than they paid.

Adam Latham of Bel Air Photography. The outside area looks like a relaxing sanctuary for the lucky owner.

Adam Latham of Bel Air Photography. The home boasts a luxurious outdoor spa.

That price tag nets you a 2,200-square foot, three-bed, three-bath home and a state-of-the-art recording studio. Plus, the mid-century modern gem was completely renovated by Legend and Teigen.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link See Celine Dion's oceanfront estate and other hideaways of the super rich Play Video - 5:26 See Celine Dion's oceanfront estate and other hideaways of the super rich Play Video - 5:26

While John got a studio designed acoustically for low sound, we imagine food-fanatic Chrissy had a hand in the sleek kitchen with custom basalt counters, teak cabinets and Thermador appliances.

Adam Latham of Bel Air Photography. The interior is just as glamorous.

Adam Latham of Bel Air Photography. The open-style floor plan makes the space perfect for a family.

Adam Latham of Bel Air Photography. The home is styled with earthy tones.

Hidden in a quiet cul-de-sac of Hollywood Hills, this home makes it hard to believe you’re still in the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles. Inside the gated yard are tranquil Asian-inspired gardens, fountains and greenery.

With such a beautifully cultivated yard, it’s easy to see why the entire home is designed to integrate indoor and outdoor spaces. Off the main living area, a sliding glass door leads directly to the backyard patio with a grill, several lounging areas and a tucked away hot tub. Similarly, the master suite contains two glass doors — one in the bedroom and another in the master bath, which leads to an outdoor soaking tub.

Adam Latham of Bel Air Photography. When the Southern California sun sets, lights illuminate the outdoor space.

Adam Latham of Bel Air Photography. The home feels uniquely cozy despite it's obvious glamour.

It’s hard to imagine this serene, luxury home lasting much longer than it did the last time it was on the market.

Slideshow Photos Evan Joseph Images See inside celebrity homes From Meg Ryan's shabby chic pad to the Obama's home after the White House, here's your look inside celebrities' fabulous homes. See inside celebrity homes of Rom-com darling Meg Ryan’s former New York City loft is a beauty. Evan Joseph Images

See inside celebrity homes of The home is 4,100 square feet, and filled with natural light from its windows throughout. Evan Joseph Images

See inside celebrity homes of The dining room is huge compared to New York City’s typical tight spaces. Evan Joseph Images

See inside celebrity homes of The unit also includes a charming nook to entertain smaller crowds. Evan Joseph Images

See inside celebrity homes of The black-and-white bathroom is simple yet luxe with its walk-in shower. Evan Joseph Images

See inside celebrity homes of Ryan bought the home from actor Hank Azaria in 2013, and she went on to renovate it into the beautiful space it is today. Evan Joseph Images

See inside celebrity homes of Once you've lived in the White House, it's hard to imagine living anywhere else. But this is home to Barack Obama and his family, Michelle, Malia and Sasha, after he finished his presidency. HomeVisit.com

See inside celebrity homes of The mansion features nine bedrooms and nine baths and was built in 1928. HomeVisit.com

See inside celebrity homes of It is a gorgeous brick home, full of spacious rooms that feature hardwood floors, a terrace and gardens. HomeVisit.com

See inside celebrity homes of The white painted kitchen features an extended table/sink combination topped by white and gray marble. HomeVisit.com

See inside celebrity homes of Zillow estimates the monthly rent to be $22,000. HomeVisit.com

See inside celebrity homes of And at least for now, the house shares a neighborhood with Bill and Hillary Clinton, along with several countries' embassies. HomeVisit.com

See inside celebrity homes of Ellen DeGeneres lived in this romantic villa in Santa Barbara, California. Jim Bartsch

See inside celebrity homes of The home — appropriately dubbed “The Villa” — was designed in 1930 by architect Wallace Frost, who spent time living in Italy. Jim Bartsch

See inside celebrity homes of Inside the 10,500-square-foot estate are six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, nine fireplaces and multiple libraries. Jim Bartsch

See inside celebrity homes of A quarter-mile driveway, secured by 18th-century Spanish gates, leads up to the sprawling mansion, which sits on a 16.88-acre lot. Jim Bartsch

See inside celebrity homes of The backyard boasts an alfresco dining area within a serene garden space that is spectacular for throwing dinner parties and watching sunsets. Jim Bartsch

See inside celebrity homes of Late singer, songwriter and actor David Bowie lived in this Manhattan apartment and left behind his piano when he moved in 2002. Jonathan Nissenbaum

See inside celebrity homes of The three-bedroom, three bath unit overlooks Central Park. Jonathan Nissenbaum

See inside celebrity homes of It includes a renovated kitchen that comes with a Sub-Zero fridge, Miele ovens and more. Jonathan Nissenbaum

See inside celebrity homes of It also has office that overlooks the park. Jonathan Nissenbaum

Heather Boyd of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.