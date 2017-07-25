Joanna Gaines' Pier 1 collection is here! See our favorite items

share tweet pin email

Want the Joanna Gaines’ touch in your own home? You can now shop at Pier 1 for some of the "Fixer Upper" star’s home accents.

Loloi Rugs

The home furnishings and decor store has recently announced that it is now offering a new line of rugs and pillows from Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines.

Currently available on Pier 1's website as well as in stores.

The assortment includes more than 40 rugs and pillows in store, with more than 110 additional styles and size extensions available online, according to a press release.

Pier 1/Loloi

Joanna fans will love the style of the pieces, which have that farmhouse-chic look viewers have grown to expect from her. The rugs, mostly in neutral hues, are available in different designs from florals to stripes.

The pillows — also in neutral shades — have a style that mixes casual and contemporary with rustic and durable blends. The best part is they can easily be mixed and matched to create a look that is personal to each individual.

Pier 1/Loloi

These pieces have been created in partnership with Loloi, a rug and pillow manufacturer that Gaines has already been working with since last year.

“We are delighted to bring this remarkable collection from Magnolia Home to Pier 1 Imports,” said Cathy David, executive vice president of merchandising for Pier 1 Imports. “We hope this assortment of plush, durable fabrics and rustic wool blends will continue to inspire our customers to discover endless possibilities for their home.”

share link 'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines on rise to fame, how they make it work Play Video - 6:35 'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines on rise to fame, how they make it work Play Video - 6:35

If you’ve always dreamed of having your home fixed up by Gaines but aren’t near Waco, Texas, shopping at Pier 1 imports might just be the next best thing. In the meantime, here are some of our favorite items from the collection.

Magnolia Home Lotus Blue Rug, $99 - $699, Pier 1 imports

Pier 1 Imports

This area rug will instantly add a fun pop of color to any room.

Magnolia Home Cotillion Flannel Chair, $400, Pier 1 imports

Pier 1 imports

Not only does this chair make a statement, it's also very comfortable. Put it in your living room or bedroom for some stylish extra seating.

Magnolia Home Village Wall Clock, $240, Pier 1 imports

Pier 1 imports

This wall clock is perfect for the ultimate "Fixer Upper" fan.

Magnolia Home Zander Navy & Ivory Lumbar Pillow, $99, Pier 1 imports

Pier 1 imports

This lumbar pillow will instantly jazz up a couch or your bedroom.

Magnolia Home Church Pew Queen Headboard, $770, Pier 1 imports

Pier 1 imports

This wood headboard is the epitome of country chic.

Magnolia Home Chimney Showcase Hutch, $1,400, Pier 1 imports

Pier 1 imports

This hutch will make a dramatic statement. It can anywhere from the living room to the dining room to the bedroom.

Magnolia Home Galvanized Gathering Pans Set, $60, Pier 1 imports

Pier 1 imports

These pans will make great accessories to shelves or a coffee table. You can even use them as extra storage for trinkets or kids' toys.

Magnolia Home Iron Trestle Shop Floor Coffee Table, $500, Pier 1 imports

Pier 1 imports

This coffee table will bring the Gaines' signature style right into your home.

This article was originally published on March 10 on TODAY.com.