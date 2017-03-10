Joanna Gaines is launching a Pier 1 collection! Here are the details

share tweet pin email

Want the Joanna Gaines’ touch in your own home? You can now shop at Pier 1 for some of the "Fixer Upper" star’s home accents.

Loloi Rugs

The home furnishings and decor store has recently announced that it is now offering a new line of rugs and pillows from Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines.

Currently available online at pier1.com, the items will be making their way into stores April 17.

The assortment includes more than 40 rugs and pillows in store, with more than 110 additional styles and size extensions available online, according to a press release.

Pier 1/Loloi

Joanna fans will love the style of the pieces, which have that farmhouse chic look viewers have grown to expect from her. The rugs, mostly in neutral hues, are available in different designs from florals to stripes.

The pillows — also in neutral shades — have a style that mixes casual and contemporary with rustic and durable blends. The best part is they can easily be mixed and matched to create a look that is personal to each individual.

Pier 1/Loloi

These pieces have been created in partnership with Loloi, a rug and pillow manufacturer that Gaines has already been working with since last year.

“We are delighted to bring this remarkable collection from Magnolia Home to Pier 1 Imports,” said Cathy David, executive vice president of merchandising for Pier 1 Imports. “We hope this assortment of plush, durable fabrics and rustic wool blends will continue to inspire our customers to discover endless possibilities for their home.”

If you’ve always dreamed of having your home fixed up by Gaines but aren’t near Waco, Texas, popping into Pier 1 might just be the next best thing.