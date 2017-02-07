Sometimes even high-end real estate needs a trim.
Jillian Michaels has slimmed down the price on her Malibu beach house to $8.888 million.
The personal trainer and television personality initially listed the 4,300-square-foot home at $9.75 million almost a year ago.
The modern three bedroom, three and a half bath dynamo is listed now with Madison Hildebrand and Jennifer Chrisman of The Malibu Life team at Partners Trust.
Walls of windows invite panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean into the two-story living and dining rooms, which are separated by a floating staircase — a steel-and-white-oak work of art transporting visitors to the home’s upper reaches.
Michaels, who now lives on a nearby estate, redesigned the beach house to include a chef’s kitchen and a mezzanine with an office and balcony that offer stunning ocean views.
The scenery continues with three bedrooms on the top level that boast en-suite bathrooms, including a spa-like master bath with a giant shower and a luxurious soaking tub.
Concrete floors and beams blend with warm wood ceilings to create museum-quality lines amid the warmth of fireplaces and sunsets. That vibe continues on the deck, where fire pits bring the heat while the sun and moon dance on the waves.
Photos by Simon Berlyn. This post was originally published on April 25, 2016.
