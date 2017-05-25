share tweet pin email

Imagine needing to borrow a cup of sugar and knocking on Justin Timberlake's or Blake Lively’s door. It could happen in this luxe Manhattan condo for rent — which just so happens to belong to Jennifer Lawrence.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images Is this your new landlord?

The three-bed, three-and-a-half-bath apartment was purchased by the "Hunger Games" star back in January for $9.034 million. Located in a converted 1880s book bindery in Tribeca, it’s got 3,184 square feet of stylish features, including wide-plank white oak flooring and reclaimed wooden beams with matching support columns.

Trulia This much space? In Manhattan? Yes, please.

The living area is flooded with natural sunlight with a wall of oversized windows that face north. On cold days, you can curl up next to the recessed gas fireplace.

Trulia An open floor plan makes for a spacious feel.

A stunning open floor plan connects the living room to the dining area and kitchen, which is filled with chef-worthy appliances including a Sub-Zero refrigerator, double dishwasher and six-burner range. There’s also a large marble island to gather around with friends or family while food is being prepared.

Trulia This is one of the three bedrooms.

All of the bedrooms have en-suite baths, but the master is truly spectacular. Featuring luxury Calacatta marble, it’s got an elongated dual vanity, free-standing egg tub and oversized glass shower with a stone bench.

Trulia The master bathroom is something else.

And when you want to venture outside of your apartment, the building has some pretty great amenities available for use. There’s a 71-foot indoor pool that leads to a Turkish bath and a 5,000-square-foot landscaped roof deck. Plus you’ll feel VIP with the 24-hour doorman and live-in resident manager that’s around to help tenants with whatever they need.

Trulia With neighbors like Harry Styles, Justin Timberlake and Blake Lively, $27,500 a month is a steal!

If you want to live the life of luxury with neighbors like Harry Styles and Ryan Reynolds, it’s going to cost you — $27,500 a month, to be exact. Although having Jennifer Lawrence as a landlord seems pretty priceless to us.

For more information about the listing, visit Trulia.

