If the Hollywood elite had a college campus, this would be the dorm everyone would want to get into.

Trulia

A star-studded building in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City is getting a reputation as a “dorm for the rich and famous” thanks to its A-list residents, including Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Harry Styles, Meg Ryan and Jennifer Lawrence.

KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / EPA Jake Gyllenhaal has a new apartment in New York City.

And now, Jake Gyllenhaal will be there, too. The "Southpaw" actor just purchased a three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath, 2,868-square-foot spread on the fifth floor for $8.63 million.

Trulia

The apartment has exposed beams and tons of natural light throughout, which is pretty standard for the building that's a converted book bindery.

Trulia

And if you think the units are luxurious, just wait until you see the amenities.

Trulia

For those who love staying active, there’s a 71-foot indoor swimming pool and fitness center. If you want to relax, there’s an adjacent hamam — otherwise known as a Turkish bath.

Trulia

Kids can keep occupied in the children’s playroom while adults can get their playtime on the 5,000-square-foot landscaped roof terrace.

The building also has a 24-hour doorman, 24-hour concierge, valet and live-in residential manager.

Trulia

Want to dream about living here? Head to Trulia for more info and pictures.