Jackie Kennedy's childhood home is for sale

It’s a home fit for American royalty, and Jackie Kennedy Onassis used to roam its intricate halls and lush gardens when she was a child.
The estate, lovingly named “Merrywood” and built in 1919, is now on the market for $49.5 million, and while that price might seem a little steep, the history of the home is priceless. Oh, and the features are pretty neat, too.
The 23,000-square-foot home located in McLean, Virginia, has nine bedrooms, 11 full baths, two half baths and sits on seven acres of private land with sweeping views of the Potomac River.
When you first step inside the Georgian-style estate, you’re greeted by a stunning entryway that opens up to more rooms scaled to accommodate both intimate family occasions and large gatherings. In fact, the home has been a venue to many notable guests in the past including presidents, business leaders and artists.
Rich interior design elements are seen throughout, including hardwood floors, elegant wallpaper and intricate crown molding.
Upstairs on the second and third levels, you’ll find the family quarters which include en-suite bedrooms and an expansive master suite with his-and-her dressing rooms, a private study and an exercise room.
Take the elevator to the lower level to access the climate-controlled wine cellar.
The house is also perfect for outdoor soirees thanks to its series of gardens perfect for large-scale entertaining, al fresco dinners or pool parties. There’s also a sun-drenched pavilion with a full kitchen, exercise studio, changing rooms and an indoor pool. And if you’re feeling really active, there’s a lighted tennis court on the property as well.
A separate carriage house provides indoor parking for four cars and includes an estate office, security office and accommodations for staff. You can also rest assured the property is secure as it sits behind a fence and gate and is protected by a state-of-the-art security system.
See more pictures of the gorgeous property at Sotheby’s International Realty.