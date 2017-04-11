share tweet pin email

As many a newspaper reader has learned, ink from the pages may literally rub off on you, your clothes and even on your couch, leaving you with a big mess in a small amount of time. But you don’t have to forego reading your favorite daily because of a few stains. Just follow the cleaning advice of Molly Maid President Meg Roberts and your newspaper experience will be anything but bad news.

How to remove newspaper ink from clothes

First, turn the garment inside out. Squeeze a few drops of anti-grease liquid dish soap onto the back of the stained area and work it in. Let it sit for five minutes, then scrub with an old toothbrush. Machine wash using the warmest water the fabric allows. Make sure the stain is gone before putting the garment in the dryer or else the stain may set.

How to remove newspaper ink from furniture and upholstery

First, squeeze a few drops of anti-grease liquid dish soap onto the stained area. Because newspaper ink transfers easily, focus on the stained spot. For dry clean only materials, cover with tissue paper and iron on a low setting to transfer the ink to the paper. Next, rinse out the stain remover. Blot the stained area with cool water and a clean white cloth. Allow the item to air dry or dry it with a hair or clothes dryer.

How to remove newspaper ink from carpets