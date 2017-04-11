As many a newspaper reader has learned, ink from the pages may literally rub off on you, your clothes and even on your couch, leaving you with a big mess in a small amount of time. But you don’t have to forego reading your favorite daily because of a few stains. Just follow the cleaning advice of Molly Maid President Meg Roberts and your newspaper experience will be anything but bad news.
How to remove newspaper ink from clothes
- First, turn the garment inside out. Squeeze a few drops of anti-grease liquid dish soap onto the back of the stained area and work it in.
- Let it sit for five minutes, then scrub with an old toothbrush.
- Machine wash using the warmest water the fabric allows.
- Make sure the stain is gone before putting the garment in the dryer or else the stain may set.
How to remove newspaper ink from furniture and upholstery
- First, squeeze a few drops of anti-grease liquid dish soap onto the stained area.
- Because newspaper ink transfers easily, focus on the stained spot. For dry clean only materials, cover with tissue paper and iron on a low setting to transfer the ink to the paper.
- Next, rinse out the stain remover.
- Blot the stained area with cool water and a clean white cloth. Allow the item to air dry or dry it with a hair or clothes dryer.
How to remove newspaper ink from carpets
- Wet a corner of a clean white cloth with rubbing alcohol.
- Starting at the edge of the stain and working towards the center, blot (don't rub) the stained area. Note: the cloth may need to be rewetted with more rubbing alcohol.
- Allow the alcohol to sit on the stain for about 30 minutes.
- To avoid damage to the carpet, rinse the area with a mixture of ¼ cup of vinegar and 1 quart of warm water.
- If the stain is gone, rinse with clean water and let dry.
- If the stain persists, cover it with shaving cream and let sit for 15 minutes.
- Then, proceed with the vinegar and water mixture.