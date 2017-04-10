share tweet pin email

Guacamole is a favorite at parties, but if you spill some on your clothing or, worse yet, the couch or carpet, you don’t feel so festive. Well, cheer up! Just follow these easy tips from cleaning pros and you’ll be back in a party mood in no time.

How to remove guacamole from clothing

Clorox’s cleaning expert Mary Gagliardi, aka Dr. Laundry, suggests you work on the stain when the fabric is dry — do not rinse it with water.

First, gently scrape away any excess guacamole with a spoon. Apply a small amount of liquid Clorox2® Stain Remover and Color Booster to the stain and rub it in. Wait 5 to 10 minutes, then wash the item in the hottest water recommended on the care label, using detergent and more Clorox2®. Air dry and check for success; repeat if necessary. (Repeating the process is common if you couldn’t treat the stain right away, says “Dr. Laundry.”)

How to remove guacamole from furniture

“Dr. Laundry” recommends that you check under the seat cover for care instructions and information on the fiber content of the fabric. If the manufacturer recommends professional cleaning, follow manufacturer instructions. (Note: Fabrics like wool, silk, mohair and leather should be professionally cleaned.)

But if it’s an easy-care fabric (like cotton, polyester, nylon, rayon), then you probably can rent an upholstery cleaner (a carpet cleaning machine with a special hose attachment) and purchase the appropriate cleaning products for the machine at the place where you rent it.

For oily stains like guacamole, look for a cleaning product that includes surfactants on the ingredients list. Those are the cleaning agents that will break up the oil.

Here are some basic tips:

Always test a hidden part of the upholstery to make sure you can safely proceed before cleaning the entire piece of furniture. Pretreat the stains using the upholstery cleaner. Don’t let the pre-treater sit on the fabric more than a few minutes. And definitely don’t let it dry out! Use hot tap water to mix the cleaning solution according to manufacturer’s instructions. If the stain remains, consult an upholstery cleaning professional.

How to remove guacamole stains from carpets

*Note: Wool or silk carpets should be professionally cleaned.

Because almost all wall-to-wall carpet installed today is made of 100 per cent synthetic materials, it resists most common household spots and spills. This makes stain removal easier today than ever before. Jack White, vice-president of technical services for Rainbow International offers two options for removing guacamole stains.

Option 1: Commercially prepared cleaner

Pre-test the cleaner on a scrap of carpet or in an inconspicuous spot. Follow the product’s directions carefully. More is not better. Apply a small amount of the cleaner to a white cloth and work in gently, from the edges to the center. Blot; don’t scrub. You may need to do this several times to remove the spot. After the spot is gone, alternately blot the area with clear water and a dry towel to remove any remaining product. Use a shop vac or blot the area with a clean towel to remove any remaining moisture.

Option 2: DIY products