You love the healthy glow that blush and bronzer create, but you’re sure to see red when it gets on your clothes, carpet and furniture. When that happens, don't panic — this stain doesn’t necessarily spell disaster. Read on as cleaning pros share their favorite ways for busting up these makeup stains.

How to remove blush or bronzer from your clothes

According to American Cleaning Institute representative Brain Sansoni, blush and bronzer can actually be removed using easy-to-find household ingredients.

First off, pre-treat the stain with either a pre-wash stain remover (check your grocery store), liquid laundry detergent, a paste of powder detergent or laundry additive and water or you can simply rub the stain with bar soap. Next, launder as usual.

How to remove blush or bronzer from upholstery

Jack White, vice-president of technical services for Rainbow International, shares how to remove these stains from water-safe upholstery.

How to erase traces of powdered blush and bronzer:

To remove powdered blush/bronzer stains on upholstery, vacuum the area. Be patient and remove as much as possible with multiple passes of a vacuum. If residual staining remains, try removing it by dabbing the stain with a dry-cleaning solvent and blotting with a white cotton towel. (Using a water-based detergent on this spill can spread the product and make it much more difficult to remove.) Follow instructions on the package regarding rinsing the solvent from the fabric. If the stain persists, contact a professional upholstery cleaner.

How to remove liquid blush and bronzer:

Remove as much of the liquid blush/bronzer as possible by blotting it with a white cotton towel. Using a white cotton towel or cotton swabs, alternately dab a dry-cleaning solvent on the spot and blot to remove the stain. Repeat as needed. If the stain remains, dab it with a white cotton towel or cotton swabs moistened with a solution of 1 cup water and 1 teaspoon of dish detergent. Once the stain is gone, remove detergent residue by alternately dabbing with a wet towel and blotting with a dry towel. Blot to dry. If stain persists, dab the area with 3% hydrogen peroxide until stain disappears (be sure to test in a hidden spot first). Remove hydrogen peroxide residue by alternately dabbing the area with a wet towel and blotting with a dry towel. Blot to dry.

How to remove blush or bronzer from carpet

Carpet cleaning pro Dean Carter uses a common household item to tackle this stain: white foam shaving cream! “Basically, foam shaving cream is an air-filled soap,” Carter explains. “So, when used for stain removal, it has the benefits of soap without the concentration. Plus, foam-style shaving cream is a lot easier to rinse out than other over-the-counter cleaning products, meaning it leaves less dirt-attracting residue.”

How to use shaving cream to clean powdered blush and bronzer:

Use the upholstery attachment of the vacuum to slowly remove as much of the blush/bronzer as possible. (An upright vac with a beater bar could spread the stain.) If any color remains on the carpet fiber, dampen the spot by dabbing it with a moist towel. Spray the spot with white, foam shaving cream. Use the moist towel to work the shaving cream into the stain, using a circular motion. The shaving cream will break down stain. Mist the spot with a spray bottle of water or simply dab the area with a damp towel to remove shaving cream and stain residue. Repeat as needed or until you are no longer making progress. Contact a professional carpet cleaner if the stain persists.

How to use shaving cream to clean liquid blush and bronzer: