Want to revamp your living room? Here are small changes that make a big impact

If there's one thing TODAY contributor and lifestyle expert Jill Martin knows how to do, it's how to make the most out of just about anything.
As part of her show "Hidden Money Makeover" on TLC, Martin is tasked with finding unwanted valuable items hidden in household messes. TODAY put her to the test of transforming typically cluttered areas of a home into useful new spaces.
Hidden money makeovers: See how to save money and upgrade your homePlay Video - 4:20
Office
Revamp your home office with just a few quick and easy updates. Martin is a fan of peel-and-stick wallpaper to give any room an instant face lift. It's renter-friendly and easy to use.
Also consider giving the space a pop of color with a bright chair. Stick to whites for the desk area and you'll have an office that you might actually want to spend time in.
Ariel Black and White Damsak Peel and Stick Wallpaper, $31, Amazon
Wallflora Summer Vibes Removable Wallpaper, $34, Amazon
Ekby Alex, $47, IKEA
Linnmon/Alex, $107, IKEA
Hirsh Industries Steel File Cabinet, $70, Amazon
Fluns (4 pack), $1, IKEA
Kvissle, $6, IKEA
Flash Furniture Mid-Back Pink Quilted Vinyl Swivel Task Chair, $65, Amazon
360 Lighting Glass Canister Fillable Accent Lamp, $70, Amazon
4 lbs of White Wedding Shell Mix Medium Sized Seashells, $20, Amazon
Playroom
When it comes to a play space for kids, it's all about durability. Wood floor mats are perfect for stopping dirt and mud from tracking in through your home.
To create a comfy and cozy area for the kids to hang, have some fun with customized ottomans and pillows. Bonus: Ottomans can easily be used as side tables by simply adding a tray. Now that's versatility!
Throw Pillow, $58, Stitchta
Photo Ottoman, $148, Stitchta
Sagg Main Reclaimed Wood Door Mat, $49, Sylvester & Co.
Living Room
Updating your living room can be as simple as adding some removable wallpaper as an accent wall, or a new chandelier, solid lighting or even a piece of art. You can even make a big impact with throw pillows.
Square Floor Lamp, $165, Pier 1 Imports
Wood Bead Chandelier, $269, Pier 1 Imports
Mongolian Faux Fur Pillow Cover, $45, Pottery Barn
Wall26 Horizontal Brown Vintage and Retro Wood Textured Paneling, $99, Amazon
Photos to Art Canvas, starting at $40, Art.com