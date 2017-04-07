Want to revamp your living room? Here are small changes that make a big impact

share tweet pin email

If there's one thing TODAY contributor and lifestyle expert Jill Martin knows how to do, it's how to make the most out of just about anything.

As part of her show "Hidden Money Makeover" on TLC, Martin is tasked with finding unwanted valuable items hidden in household messes. TODAY put her to the test of transforming typically cluttered areas of a home into useful new spaces.

RELATED: 7 decorating tips from Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent to spruce up your home for spring

Office

Revamp your home office with just a few quick and easy updates. Martin is a fan of peel-and-stick wallpaper to give any room an instant face lift. It's renter-friendly and easy to use.

Also consider giving the space a pop of color with a bright chair. Stick to whites for the desk area and you'll have an office that you might actually want to spend time in.

Ariel Black and White Damsak Peel and Stick Wallpaper, $31, Amazon

Amazon

Wallflora Summer Vibes Removable Wallpaper, $34, Amazon

Amazon

Ekby Alex, $47, IKEA

Ikea

Linnmon/Alex, $107, IKEA

Ikea

Hirsh Industries Steel File Cabinet, $70, Amazon

Amazon

Fluns (4 pack), $1, IKEA

Ikea

Kvissle, $6, IKEA

Ikea

Flash Furniture Mid-Back Pink Quilted Vinyl Swivel Task Chair, $65, Amazon

Amazon

360 Lighting Glass Canister Fillable Accent Lamp, $70, Amazon

Amazon

4 lbs of White Wedding Shell Mix Medium Sized Seashells, $20, Amazon

Amazon

RELATED: See how this 170-square-foot kitchen doubled its storage after a massive makeover

Playroom

When it comes to a play space for kids, it's all about durability. Wood floor mats are perfect for stopping dirt and mud from tracking in through your home.

To create a comfy and cozy area for the kids to hang, have some fun with customized ottomans and pillows. Bonus: Ottomans can easily be used as side tables by simply adding a tray. Now that's versatility!

Throw Pillow, $58, Stitchta

Stitchta

Photo Ottoman, $148, Stitchta

Stitchta

Sagg Main Reclaimed Wood Door Mat, $49, Sylvester & Co.

Sylvester & Co.

RELATED: How to deep clean your living room

Living Room

Updating your living room can be as simple as adding some removable wallpaper as an accent wall, or a new chandelier, solid lighting or even a piece of art. You can even make a big impact with throw pillows.

Square Floor Lamp, $165, Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports

Wood Bead Chandelier, $269, Pier 1 Imports

PIer 1 Imports

Mongolian Faux Fur Pillow Cover, $45, Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn

Wall26 Horizontal Brown Vintage and Retro Wood Textured Paneling, $99, Amazon

Amazon

Photos to Art Canvas, starting at $40, Art.com