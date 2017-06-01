This Father's Day, try a fun backyard project with dad

share tweet pin email

Father's Day is just a few weeks away, and it's never too early to start thinking about dad.

Host of "This Old House" and "Ask This Old House" Kevin O'Connor stopped by TODAY to share a few of his favorite DIY projects that will make the perfect present for any special guy. The best part is all of these projects are great for getting the whole family involved and can be made in a few hours. Once you're finished, they make for fun family activities. Talk about Father's Day made easy!

O'Connor says tree swings are one of his favorite outdoor accessories, and they are an easy afternoon project for family fun. It's something both dad and the kids are guaranteed to love.

What you'll need:

2 x 8 hardwood stock boards (such as oak)

Wood glue

Clamps

Drill

Drill bits

3/4-inch rope

Eye bolts / nuts

Thimble

Carabiner

Paint

Jigsaw

Sandpaper

Safety goggles

What to do:

1. Use the jigsaw to cut the 2 x 8 hardwood stock board into two 14-and-1/2-inches-long pieces and one 12-inch-long piece.

2. Glue the two 14-and-1/2-inches-long pieces together. Use clamps to hold the boards straights while you glue the edges together.

3. Screw the 12-inch-long piece on the underside of the swing. It should span the joint of the above boards for added strength.

4. Once the glue has dried, remove the clamps and a drill a hole using a 1-inch spade bit.

5. Use a jigsaw to cut the swing to your desired shape, such as a flower or a circle.

6. Sand and paint the swing.

Pro tip: This is a fun way to get the kids involved!

7. Find a tree limb that's at least 8-inches thick and parallel to the ground. Drill a 5/8-inch hole through the limb. Secure a eye bolt with nuts to the limb.

Pro tip: Don't tie the rope around the limb as it can damage the tree and make the swing unsafe. Instead, the tree will grow around the bolt, which will make the swing stronger over time.

8. Tie a thimble to the top of the rope and attach that to the bolt with a carabiner. Tie the other end of the rope through the swing and knot below the seat.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Kevin O'Connor shows off his DIY soccer goal!

Get the whole family, and even the whole neighborhood, outside for some pickup soccer fun.

What you'll need:

4 long pieces of PVC pipes

Fittings

PVC glue

Deer netting

Zip ties

PVC saw or tubing cutter

What to do:

1. Cut the PVC pipes with the saw or tubing cutter into two 5-foot pieces, two 4-foot pieces, four 3-foot pieces and four 1-foot pieces.

2. Attach a 1-foot piece to a 3-foot piece with a fitting. Add fittings to the other ends of the 1-foot pieces and connect them to the other 3-foot pieces. This will create the base.

3. Attach 1-foot pieces to 4-foot pieces at the fittings to the create the top of the goal.

4. Attach the fittings to the short side of the base and turn them so that they face upward. Stand the top of the goal up to insert the bottom of the 4-foot sections.

5. Connect the top and the base with the 5-foot sections.

6. Once you make sure everything fits together, it's time to glue. Run the glue brush around the inside of the fitting and the outside of the pipe. Hold it together for two to three seconds to set.

7. Attach the deer netting to the frame using zip ties.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Kevin O'Connor from "This Old House" shows Carson Daly how to make a DIY golf course.

If you have a dad who loves to golf, this will be the ultimate DIY project. The best part is that the whole family can get involved — and no backyard required!

What you'll need:

2 x 4 piece of ¾-inch MDF (medium density fiberboard)

2 x 2 pieces of wood

Green felt

PVC fitting

Wood Glue

Spray adhesive

What to do:

1. Attach the 2 x 2 pieces of wood along the edges of the piece of MDF using wood glue.

2. Use a drill with a 4-inch hole saw to cut the hole.

3. Fill the hole with a 3-inch PVC fitting.

4. Use spray adhesive to attach the green felt to the MDF panel.

3. Cut the corners and around the hole.

4. Spray the edges with adhesive and attach the felt.

Pro tip: Create additional panels for a bigger course.

Kevin O’Connor is the host of "This Old House" and "Ask This Old House," which completes its tour of all 50 states with an episode filmed in Hawaii premiering nationwide starting June 1 (check local listings). The "This Old House Detroit" seriesfinale also premieres this week. Catch up on previous episodes on ThisOldHouse.com.

