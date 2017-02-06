Expedit? Billy? Here's the genius way IKEA names products

share tweet pin email

Walking through the showroom of IKEA, have you ever wondered how they come up with the product names — when you’re not wondering how to pronounce them? There’s actually a thoughtful logic behind each one.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

IKEA designer Jon Karlsson spilled the naming convention at a product showcase in New York City in January. According to Quartz, he explained that there’s a whole team dedicated to this very job.

The names get assigned from a database of Swedish words. The strict naming convention was created by IKEA’s founder Ingvar Kamprad, who suffered from dyslexia. Since he had trouble remembering the order of numbers, he preferred to use names instead of item numbers.

Each category of products is named after something. For example, bookcases are named after professional occupations (“Expedit” means “shop keeper”) or Scandinavian boy names, like the “Billy” bookcase.

The company sells over 12,000 products, each one with its own name that is consistent across worldwide markets.

Below, see some of the most interesting IKEA product naming conventions: