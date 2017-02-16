5 messes we're cleaning the wrong way

share tweet pin email

The only thing worse than making a mess is making a bigger one as you try and clean it up.

For example, your little one smashed Play-Doh into the carpet and in your effort to get it out, you just smeared it all over the place. Or you tried rubbing the wine out of your sofa and it only made the stain worse. BuzzFeed editor Erin Phraner stopped by TODAY to make sure you actually clean up these common messes and others — instead of making them worse!

1. Save your wood furniture from crayons.

Mistake: Your child got artistic on the wood table, covering it with crayon, and you grabbed a surface cleaner to get it out.

Fix: Mix dishwashing detergent in warm water, then use a sponge and work in a circular motion on the wood surface. You may have to work on it a little while, so be patient. It does work!

2. Rescue your carpets from Play-Doh.

Mistake: Your kid got Play-Doh smushed into your carpet and you tried to get it out with a wet cloth.

Fix: Do NOT use hot water or cleaning solutions of any kind. To remove Play-Doh from carpets or fabrics, allow it to dry completely, then loosen with a stiff brush. It may be necessary to vacuum clean or also wash with gentle soap and cold water. You may need to repeat the process in order to completely remove the Play-Doh.

3. Make wine stains on your carpet disappear.

Mistake: You've spilled wine on your sofa and you tried to rub it out.

Fix: Dab or blot as much of the spilled wine as possible with a dry cloth. (Do NOT rub!) Mix dishwashing liquid and hydrogen peroxide using either a 1:2 or 1:3 ratio (soap to peroxide) to make a cleaning solution. Dip a cloth into the solution and dab it on to the fabric. Let it sit for a while and then repeat, adding more solution to the area until the stain dissolves. Sponge entire area with cold water so there isn't a ring and blot dry.

4. Save your shoes.

Mistake: Cleaning dirty, water-stained boots at the END of winter.

Fix: Give them a quick tune-up once every other week using a banana peel. Like real skin, leather needs to be conditioned and protected. A build up a water stains or dirt that's hardening over time will do real damage, impacting the texture, color and quality of leather.

5. Clean those glasses.

Mistake: Using window or glass cleaner on your glasses lenses.

Fix: Wash with dish soap under running lukewarm water. Harsh chemicals were not designed to be used on glasses and can destroy the protective coating on the glasses lenses.