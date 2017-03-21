share tweet pin email

The time for spring cleaning is here — but who really wants to spend time dusting and spritzing when it's finally getting warm outside?

Fortunately, Nikki Pechet from Thumbtack.com is here to help! Below are quick and easy ways to tackle the peskiest of chores.

Drains

Pro tip: Use baking soda and vinegar or baking soda and lemon juice for an at-home drain cleaner:

Pour a pot of boiling hot water down your drain. Dump in about 1/2 c. baking soda. Let that sit for a few minutes. Then, pour a mixture of 1 c. vinegar or 1 c. lemon juice and 1. c very hot water down on top of the baking soda or lemon juice. Cover with a drain plug (to keep the reaction down below the drain surface) if you have one and let it sit for 5-10 minutes. Flush one more time with a pot of boiling water.

Wood cutting board

How to deep clean your cutting board using two simple ingredients

Pro tip: Clean and sanitize a cutting board with a lemon and salt. This simple cleaning hack requires only two ingredients and less than a minute of your time. Here's a step-by-step guide:

Sprinkle the cutting board with coarse salt. Using a lemon half with the cut side down, scour the surface, squeezing slightly to release the lemon juice as you go. Let sit for 5 minutes, and then scrape the gray, dirty liquid into a small bowl using a bench scraper, and discard. Give the surface a final rinse with a clean wet sponge.

Toothbrush holder

Pro tip: For something that sits in our bathrooms and holds a brush that we put in our mouths at least twice a day, you'd think we'd clean toothbrush holders more. It's one of the germiest spots in the entire house. Here's how to give it some TLC:

Rinse the toothbrush holder out with hot water. Use a clean cloth to wipe down the outside of the holder. Use a pipe cleaner or narrow brush to reach inside the toothbrush slots to ensure you're removing any hidden grime or toothpaste. Fill the toothbrush holder with antibacterial mouthwash. Allow this to sit for two minutes. Rinse out the mouthwash and run the holder under water. Let it air dry.

Light switches and remotes

Light switches and remotes are the most touched places in your living room, but people rarely remember to clean them! They accumulate grease and grime from hands — especially if you have kids. Here's how to tackle them:

Use rubbing alcohol sprayed on soft cloth. Be sure not to apply the solution directly to the face plate or remote. Use an air can to get out any dust that has collected in finer areas of the switch and face plate.

The screws that hold the face plate on can accumulate a lot of grime and are harder to clean, so for under $2 and in about five minutes, you can change the face plate to a screw-less model, which also snaps off and goes in the dishwasher. If your remote is really grimy, you can remove batteries and unscrew the back to open it up. The rubber button sheet can go in the dishwasher.

Lamp shade and headboard

Lamps are charged with static electricity that attracts dust from the air, and people typically go years without cleaning or changing shades. And headboards are typically kept for up to 10 years without cleaning!

Clean both in 60 seconds using a lint roller. You can also rub down lightly with a dryer sheet after removing lint to cut down on static electricity. And it smells good, too!

For a deeper cleaning of the headboard, this is also where your vacuum attachments come in handy. Use the upholstery attachment on your headboard to vacuum it thoroughly.