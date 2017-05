share tweet pin email

Brian Jones has been a long-time fan of “A Christmas Story,” and he recently proved his devotion to the film by purchasing the Parker family home.

What would possess a person to do this, you ask? Jones, 41, said it randomly occurred to him that it could make for a successful business venture. His family, of course, has been long-time fans of the film.

Turner Entertainment This is how most people remember the house: Covered in snow in the opening credits of the film.

After seeing the home for sale on Ebay in 2004, Jones decided to take the jump.

“I was living in San Diego after I got out of the navy, [I flew] back and forth once or twice a month,” Jones told TODAY Home. “I met with a contractor and I brought still frames from the movie and told him what I wanted it to look like.”

The home, located in Cleveland, Ohio, took two years to fully renovate. Jones now lives in Jacksonville, Florida, but the property has been acting as a museum for the past 10 years.

Courtesy of A Christmas Story House & Museum This is what the house looks like today.

Drawing about 80,000 visitors per year, Jones has amassed a gift shop and even an old car that resembles the one the Parkers owned in the film.

Jones is excited that now the property can be experienced in an entirely new way. Fans can now actually pay to stay over.

The home provides sleeping accommodations for up to six people, so that the entire family can celebrate Christmas together.

The price is $495 per night, unless you want to stay on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, during which time you can expect a price tag of $1,195 per night.

Courtesy of A Christmas Story House & Museum Jones made sure that the entire house looks just like it did in the film.

But don’t worry, museum-goers, you can still take a tour of the home.

Just make sure you’re careful with any and all BB Guns.

