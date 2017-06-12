HomeGoods has a sister store — and it's finally coming to the US!

share tweet pin email

If your heart races with adrenaline and happiness every time you walk into a HomeGoods or peruse the home decor aisles of TJ Maxx, we have a feeling you’re going to love this new store coming to the U.S.

It’s recently been announced that HomeSense, a popular home store in Europe and Canada, is finally making its way to America.

TJX, the company that owns some of your favorites discount stores like Marshalls and TJ Maxx, shared the exciting news that the first U.S.-based HomeSense will open in late summer in Framingham, Massachusetts, with a few more locations slated for the fall.

Chief Executive Officer and President Ernie Herrman also confirmed that HomeSense will offer consumers a different mix of home fashions than its sister store at the same great values.

A spokesperson for the company told TODAY Home that while they are using the same name as locations abroad, it’s going to differ from the international stores. They are not sharing additional details about the concept at this time.

While they’re staying tight-lipped about the offerings, we assume you’ll be able to find the usual furniture and home decor, such as rugs, throw pillows, kitchenware and artwork, that has made HomeGoods such a hit.

All we know for sure is that our homes can’t wait for this new store to open — the suspense is killing us!