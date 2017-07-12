share tweet pin email

When it came time to build his dream home in Cliffside Park, New Jersey, Dr. Mehmet Oz created the one thing any sports fan would dream of: an indoor basketball court. As part of our "At Home with TODAY" series, Oz gave us an exclusive tour of the incredible basement, which includes a media center, wine cellar and fitness area.

"The house is on a hill, so we were stuck with a big ceiling and I thought, 'This is my perfect excuse,'" Oz told TODAY Style Squad member Jill Martin.

Zach Pagano / TODAY He shoots ... he scores!

The famous TV doctor is known for his healthy tips, so it's not surprising that fitness plays a part in his perfect basement.

"Without letting on too much, I mistakenly built a gym," he said.

After sweating it out on the court or in the gym, Oz is able to indulge in some fun games like foosball and pingpong.

TODAY You know you've made it when you have a slot machine with your face on it.

If you're feeling lucky, you can even try your hand at the Dr.-Oz-and-Oprah-themed slot machine that sits in the basement.

The lower level also has a separate media room with reclining chairs and lush blankets for curling up in after a long day on the job.

TODAY Can you imagine lounging around in one of these?

Not far from the media room is what Oz calls, "Perhaps the most important room" — the wine cellar. With rows of wine bottles, including some special selections saved from his daughter Daphne's wedding, it's the envy of any vinophile!

Zach Pagano / TODAY Now this would be Kathie Lee and Hoda's favorite part of the house.

No matter how you slice it, this basement really is a slam dunk.