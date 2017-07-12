How are you celebrating summer 2017? Show us your summer moment photos!

When it came time to build his dream home in Cliffside Park, New Jersey, Dr. Mehmet Oz created the one thing any sports fan would dream of: an indoor basketball court. As part of our "At Home with TODAY" series, Oz gave us an exclusive tour of the incredible basement, which includes a media center, wine cellar and fitness area.

Dr. Oz's favorite room: His amazing basement (with its own basketball court!)

Dr. Oz's favorite room: His amazing basement (with its own basketball court!)

Take a 3-D tour of Dr. Oz's basement here:

Use the mouse to guide your way through space.

Pro tip: Use your VR set or cardboard VR headset for a fully immersive experience.

"The house is on a hill, so we were stuck with a big ceiling and I thought, 'This is my perfect excuse,'" Oz told TODAY Style Squad member Jill Martin.

Zach Pagano / TODAY
He shoots ... he scores!

The famous TV doctor is known for his healthy tips, so it's not surprising that fitness plays a part in his perfect basement.

"Without letting on too much, I mistakenly built a gym," he said.

After sweating it out on the court or in the gym, Oz is able to indulge in some fun games like foosball and pingpong.

TODAY
You know you've made it when you have a slot machine with your face on it.

If you're feeling lucky, you can even try your hand at the Dr.-Oz-and-Oprah-themed slot machine that sits in the basement.

See inside Dr. Oz's fitness-friendly basement

See inside Dr. Oz's fitness-friendly basement

The lower level also has a separate media room with reclining chairs and lush blankets for curling up in after a long day on the job.

TODAY
Can you imagine lounging around in one of these?

Not far from the media room is what Oz calls, "Perhaps the most important room" — the wine cellar. With rows of wine bottles, including some special selections saved from his daughter Daphne's wedding, it's the envy of any vinophile!

Zach Pagano / TODAY
Now this would be Kathie Lee and Hoda's favorite part of the house.

No matter how you slice it, this basement really is a slam dunk.

Drop 10 TODAY: Dr. Oz and Joy Bauer reveal how to get healthy for summer

Drop 10 TODAY: Dr. Oz and Joy Bauer reveal how to get healthy for summer

