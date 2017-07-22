HGTV's Erin Napier explains the sweet reason why her husband is so touchy-feely

share tweet pin email

It can be tough to respond with empathy when faced with criticism. But last week, HGTV's Erin Napier showed us how it's done.

The "Home Town" star, 31, used her Instagram to respond to a negative email — and she did it in the classiest way possible.

“I got an email today from a viewer who hates the way @scotsman.co touches me so much on the show," Napier wrote of the show she co-hosts with her husband, Ben Napier, 33. "It makes her sick because it reminds her of men who treat women like objects."

Napier was able to recognize the criticism as a projection of the viewer's own issues. "(It) made me hurt for her," Napier wrote.

She then took the opportunity to clear up the misunderstanding. "The truth of it is, being an extreme introvert complicates my job," Napier explained. "Being on TV is unnerving for me, and since we met he's always understood."

She continued, "Every time he touches my arm, my back, it's letting me know I'm not alone. He's always right there, and then I'm not nervous anymore.” Immediately Napier received supportive comments, including from friend and fellow HGTV star Joanna Gaines, who responded with three hearts on her Instagram post.

So ... that's actually really sweet. And how great is her kind response to a viewer who may not have experienced the same type of support through physical touch? Bravo, Erin!

On their show, the Laurel, Mississippi, couple uses old materials to give historic homes an extreme makeover. We love their creativity ... and now we love their sweet husband-wife dynamic even more.