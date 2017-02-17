Presidents Day isn't just a great time to ditch the cold weather for a weekend somewhere sunny. It's also the perfect time to stock up on some huge sales!
With new inventory coming in, retailers are especially motivated to get rid of their current stock. That means you can find savings of up to 65 percent off big household items, smaller kitchen gadgets and more.
Shop till you drop this holiday weekend: Deals on mattresses, furniture, electronicsPlay Video - 1:40
Shop till you drop this holiday weekend: Deals on mattresses, furniture, electronicsPlay Video - 1:40
More video
Anat Marin handbags, Wish beauty bundle: Steals and Deals to pamper yourself
KLG and Hoda share their Valentine’s Day wine recommendations
Edible crafts, pop-up hearts, more: Sweet Valentine’s Day ideas for kids
Champagne gummies, chocolate salami: Fun (and funky) Valentine’s gifts
Check out all the deals you can't miss below!
Furniture sales
February is typically a great month to shop for new home furniture, but you can also get great deals on mattresses to go along with that brand new bedroom set this year. Wayfair is offering up to 70 percent off bedroom furniture, and you can find mattresses discounted up to 65 percent on Overstock. Check out the items below for some design inspiration at a serious discount!
Upholstered Panel Bed, $167, Wayfair
Tufted Upholstered Linen Club Chair, $247, Wayfair
ComforPedic Memory Foam Mattress, $491, Overstock
Pleated Comforter Set, $120, JCPenny
RELATED: What to buy in February: Jewelry, mattresses, exercise gear and more
Electronics
You'll also find big sales on electronics over the long weekend, and the first place to look is Best Buy. For the past two Presidents Days, their annual sale has been the most clicked on deal of the day. Look for sales on laptops, tablets and more. P.C. Richard & Son is also offering big discounts on smart TVs with free delivery in certain states.
Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $80, Best Buy
Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones, $130, Best Buy
Sharp 50-inch LED Smart TV, $500, P.C. Richard
iPad Pro, $525, Best Buy
RELATED: Best places to shop online for cheap home decor
Kitchen gadgets
JCPenny has deals up to 50 percent off on some smaller appliances that can make a big difference in the kitchen.
Keurig Single-Serve Coffee Maker, $100, JCPenney
NutriBullet Blender, $80, JCPenney