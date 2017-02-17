share tweet pin email

Presidents Day isn't just a great time to ditch the cold weather for a weekend somewhere sunny. It's also the perfect time to stock up on some huge sales!

With new inventory coming in, retailers are especially motivated to get rid of their current stock. That means you can find savings of up to 65 percent off big household items, smaller kitchen gadgets and more.

Check out all the deals you can't miss below!

Furniture sales

February is typically a great month to shop for new home furniture, but you can also get great deals on mattresses to go along with that brand new bedroom set this year. Wayfair is offering up to 70 percent off bedroom furniture, and you can find mattresses discounted up to 65 percent on Overstock. Check out the items below for some design inspiration at a serious discount!

Upholstered Panel Bed, $167, Wayfair

Wayfair

Tufted Upholstered Linen Club Chair, $247, Wayfair

Wayfair

ComforPedic Memory Foam Mattress, $491, Overstock

Overstock

Pleated Comforter Set, $120, JCPenny

JCPenny

Electronics

You'll also find big sales on electronics over the long weekend, and the first place to look is Best Buy. For the past two Presidents Days, their annual sale has been the most clicked on deal of the day. Look for sales on laptops, tablets and more. P.C. Richard & Son is also offering big discounts on smart TVs with free delivery in certain states.

Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $80, Best Buy

Best Buy

Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones, $130, Best Buy

Best Buy

Sharp 50-inch LED Smart TV, $500, P.C. Richard

Sharp

iPad Pro, $525, Best Buy

Best Buy

Kitchen gadgets

JCPenny has deals up to 50 percent off on some smaller appliances that can make a big difference in the kitchen.

Keurig Single-Serve Coffee Maker, $100, JCPenney

JCPenny

NutriBullet Blender, $80, JCPenney