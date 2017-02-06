21 heart-shaped ways to decorate your home

Move over stars, we're seeing another sweet shape everywhere we look this month — hearts! In fact, the symbol of St. Valentine isn't just for greeting cards. We're spotting it on everything from door mats to bedding and so much more. If you love love, these 21 heartfelt finds are meant for you!
1. Natural Valentine's Heart with arrow door mat, $13, Target
2. Conversation Hearts HomArt Matches, $8.70, Areo Home
3. Heart Infuser, $12, David's Tea
4. Mini Heart Quilt, $128, Serena & Lily
5. Patterns Heart Magnetic Memo Board, $54, AllModern
6. Picnic Time Heart Shaped Wicker Picnic Basket, $134, Nordstrom
7. The Emily & Merritt Heart Sheet Set, $32.20 to $129, PB Teen
8. Neon Heart Framed Art, $115, Furbish Studio
9. Olivewood Heart Salt Keeper, $30, Williams Sonoma Home
10. Heart Pet Bed, $149, PB Teen
11. BKR Bisous Heart Bottle, $35, Annie's Blue Ribbon General Store
12. Heart Sketch Throw Pillow Cover, $20, Land of Nod
13. Pop Icon Night Light, $59, Land of Nod
14. Levtex Candy Hearts Accent Pillow, $45, Nordstrom
15. Grapevine Hearts Garland, $18, Terrain
16. Fern Heart Tea Towel, $24, Terrain
17. All Around Giant Heart Towel- Sweetheart, $75, Ban.Do
18. Heart Shape Pancake Making Set, $15, Target
19. Betsey Johnson "Hi-Shine" Heart Shaped Dessert Plate Set, $40, Bed Bath & Beyond
20. Oh Joy! Heart Ottoman, $60, Target
21. Heartstagram, $39, Framebridge