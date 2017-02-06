21 heart-shaped ways to decorate your home

share tweet pin email

Move over stars, we're seeing another sweet shape everywhere we look this month — hearts! In fact, the symbol of St. Valentine isn't just for greeting cards. We're spotting it on everything from door mats to bedding and so much more. If you love love, these 21 heartfelt finds are meant for you!

1. Natural Valentine's Heart with arrow door mat, $13, Target

Target

2. Conversation Hearts HomArt Matches, $8.70, Areo Home

AreoHome

3. Heart Infuser, $12, David's Tea

David's Tea

4. Mini Heart Quilt, $128, Serena & Lily

Serena & Lily

5. Patterns Heart Magnetic Memo Board, $54, AllModern

AllModern

6. Picnic Time Heart Shaped Wicker Picnic Basket, $134, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

7. The Emily & Merritt Heart Sheet Set, $32.20 to $129, PB Teen

PB Teen

8. Neon Heart Framed Art, $115, Furbish Studio

Furbish Studio

9. Olivewood Heart Salt Keeper, $30, Williams Sonoma Home

Williams-Sonoma

10. Heart Pet Bed, $149, PB Teen

PB Teen

11. BKR Bisous Heart Bottle, $35, Annie's Blue Ribbon General Store

Annie's Blue Ribbon General Store

12. Heart Sketch Throw Pillow Cover, $20, Land of Nod

Land of Nod

13. Pop Icon Night Light, $59, Land of Nod

Land of Nod

14. Levtex Candy Hearts Accent Pillow, $45, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

15. Grapevine Hearts Garland, $18, Terrain

Terrain

16. Fern Heart Tea Towel, $24, Terrain

Terrain

17. All Around Giant Heart Towel- Sweetheart, $75, Ban.Do

Ban.do

18. Heart Shape Pancake Making Set, $15, Target

Target

19. Betsey Johnson "Hi-Shine" Heart Shaped Dessert Plate Set, $40, Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond

20. Oh Joy! Heart Ottoman, $60, Target

Target / Target.com Oh Joy! Ottoman, $59.99, Target.com

21. Heartstagram, $39, Framebridge