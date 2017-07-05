Harry Houdini's magical Harlem townhouse is for sale

If you’re interested in buying Harry Houdini’s former Harlem townhouse, you better act fast before it disappears!
The famed magician lived in this four-story abode with his wife Bess from 1904 to 1926. According to Curbed, he purchased the property for $25,000, and it’s currently on the market for $4.6 million.
Fansite Wild About Houdini reports that back when it was occupied by the illusionist, it featured some pretty fun tricks such as a gigantic sunken bathtub and a large mirror that Houdini used to practice his underwater effects.
The entire house was also wired for sound including an early "wireless" radio in the carpets that helped him stun visitors with his mind-reading effects. There was even a trick door that opened from the hinge side when you turned the door knob.
Take a peek into celebrity homes for salePlay Video
Take a peek into celebrity homes for salePlay Video
Now, the 4,608-square-foot residential property has been converted into a three-family home. The main duplex features two bedrooms including a master with en-suite bath and dressing area with a second full bath on the garden level. It also boasts hardwood floors, and eat-in kitchen with a dining room, a large living room and tin ceilings. Original details can be seen throughout.
The top two floors can be used as rental apartments, featuring one bedroom and two bedrooms respectively.
Other features on the property include six fireplaces throughout, a parlor (which includes one of Houdini's original bookcases) and a backyard that uses one of the home’s original bathtubs as a planter.
See more of the home from a Houdini fan’s perspective here, and visit the listing for more information.
-
Evan Joseph Images
See inside celebrity homes
From Meg Ryan's shabby chic pad to the Obama's home after the White House, here's your look inside celebrities' fabulous homes.
-
See inside celebrity homesof
Rom-com darling Meg Ryan’s former New York City loft is a beauty.Evan Joseph Images
-
See inside celebrity homesof
The home is 4,100 square feet, and filled with natural light from its windows throughout.Evan Joseph Images
-
See inside celebrity homesof
The dining room is huge compared to New York City’s typical tight spaces.Evan Joseph Images
-
See inside celebrity homesof
The unit also includes a charming nook to entertain smaller crowds.Evan Joseph Images
-
See inside celebrity homesof
The black-and-white bathroom is simple yet luxe with its walk-in shower.Evan Joseph Images
-
See inside celebrity homesof
Ryan bought the home from actor Hank Azaria in 2013, and she went on to renovate it into the beautiful space it is today.Evan Joseph Images
-
See inside celebrity homesof
Once you've lived in the White House, it's hard to imagine living anywhere else. But this is home to Barack Obama and his family, Michelle, Malia and Sasha, after he finished his presidency.HomeVisit.com
-
See inside celebrity homesof
The mansion features nine bedrooms and nine baths and was built in 1928.HomeVisit.com
-
See inside celebrity homesof
It is a gorgeous brick home, full of spacious rooms that feature hardwood floors, a terrace and gardens.HomeVisit.com
-
See inside celebrity homesof
The white painted kitchen features an extended table/sink combination topped by white and gray marble.HomeVisit.com
-
See inside celebrity homesof
Zillow estimates the monthly rent to be $22,000.HomeVisit.com
-
See inside celebrity homesof
And at least for now, the house shares a neighborhood with Bill and Hillary Clinton, along with several countries' embassies.HomeVisit.com
-
See inside celebrity homesof
Ellen DeGeneres lived in this romantic villa in Santa Barbara, California.Jim Bartsch
-
See inside celebrity homesof
The home — appropriately dubbed “The Villa” — was designed in 1930 by architect Wallace Frost, who spent time living in Italy.Jim Bartsch
-
See inside celebrity homesof
Inside the 10,500-square-foot estate are six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, nine fireplaces and multiple libraries.Jim Bartsch
-
See inside celebrity homesof
A quarter-mile driveway, secured by 18th-century Spanish gates, leads up to the sprawling mansion, which sits on a 16.88-acre lot.Jim Bartsch
-
See inside celebrity homesof
The backyard boasts an alfresco dining area within a serene garden space that is spectacular for throwing dinner parties and watching sunsets.Jim Bartsch
-
See inside celebrity homesof
Late singer, songwriter and actor David Bowie lived in this Manhattan apartment and left behind his piano when he moved in 2002.Jonathan Nissenbaum
-
See inside celebrity homesof
The three-bedroom, three bath unit overlooks Central Park.Jonathan Nissenbaum
-
See inside celebrity homesof
It includes a renovated kitchen that comes with a Sub-Zero fridge, Miele ovens and more.Jonathan Nissenbaum
-
See inside celebrity homesof
It also has office that overlooks the park.Jonathan Nissenbaum