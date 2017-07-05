Harry Houdini's magical Harlem townhouse is for sale

share tweet pin email

If you’re interested in buying Harry Houdini’s former Harlem townhouse, you better act fast before it disappears!

VHT Studio/ Chris Hirschberg The townhouse has four floors in the Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan.

The famed magician lived in this four-story abode with his wife Bess from 1904 to 1926. According to Curbed, he purchased the property for $25,000, and it’s currently on the market for $4.6 million.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive A photo of Harry Houdini who lived from 1874-1926.

Fansite Wild About Houdini reports that back when it was occupied by the illusionist, it featured some pretty fun tricks such as a gigantic sunken bathtub and a large mirror that Houdini used to practice his underwater effects.

VHT Studio/ Chris Hirschberg If these walls could talk!

The entire house was also wired for sound including an early "wireless" radio in the carpets that helped him stun visitors with his mind-reading effects. There was even a trick door that opened from the hinge side when you turned the door knob.

Now, the 4,608-square-foot residential property has been converted into a three-family home. The main duplex features two bedrooms including a master with en-suite bath and dressing area with a second full bath on the garden level. It also boasts hardwood floors, and eat-in kitchen with a dining room, a large living room and tin ceilings. Original details can be seen throughout.

VHT Studio/ Chris Hirschberg The house was full of magical details, like a trick doorknob.

The top two floors can be used as rental apartments, featuring one bedroom and two bedrooms respectively.

VHT Studio/ Chris Hirschberg Houdini occupied the space with his wife Bess from 1904 to 1926.

Other features on the property include six fireplaces throughout, a parlor (which includes one of Houdini's original bookcases) and a backyard that uses one of the home’s original bathtubs as a planter.

VHT Studio/ Chris Hirschberg Interested? You better act fast ... before it disappears!

See more of the home from a Houdini fan’s perspective here, and visit the listing for more information.